T+L Residence / DESK architectes

+ 21

Design Team: Kevin Sylvain

Lead Team: Etienne Duclos

General Constructing: Structure RP3

City: Bromont

Country: Canada

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Context - Located on Bromont's ski slopes in the Eastern Townships, this residence replaces an aging chalet. The design aims to accommodate a large multi-generational family, offering them space where everyone can gather.

The Project - The challenge was to create a modern structure that embraces the constraints of the site: an uneven gradient, vehicular access close to a street corner, the presence of a non-conforming existing building, and restrictive building setback requirements. The final design consists of two T-shaped volumes. Positioned at the widest part of the narrow and elongated plot, the building maximizes its footprint with a tiered floor plan that seamlessly follows the site's natural slope. The main volume is oriented perpendicular to the street and faces the ski slopes at the rear. This three-story section houses the key functions: the basement dormitories and family room, the first-floor living areas, and the upstairs master suite. The secondary volume runs parallel to the street, facing the vehicular entrance. It contains the garage, a spacious mudroom, and a large through-way entrance hall, which serves as the connecting bridge between the two volumes and leads directly to the ski slopes.

Inside, the design prioritizes flexibility for family gatherings while maintaining privacy in the bedrooms. A closed central staircase connects the floors, acoustically isolating each level to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. On the first floor, the kitchen, dining, and living areas flow together in a bright, open-plan layout with large windows framing views of the backyard. A fireplace rises through a double-height space, adding warmth to the central living area. The staircase, flanked by two low walls, provides a dynamic visual backdrop to the dining area. The walkway balustrade upstairs is designed as a light and airy structure, providing privacy without sacrificing openness.

The kitchen features a large island and an extended countertop. Two windows frame the backsplash and offer picturesque views of the surrounding trees. Adjacent is a hidden prep area, keeping the main kitchen free from clutter during larger meals. The project's material palette highlights striking contrasts between light and dark tones. With its raw textured finishes, the built-in furniture captures the essence of a weekend retreat in the mountains. The geometry of the T+L Residence, with its two white volumes and unique rooflines, evokes the jagged peaks of the surrounding mountains. Inside, the atmosphere reflects the cozy, inviting spirit of an après-ski chalet—perfect for relaxing after a day on the slopes.