Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten

Lead Team: Coskun Kocak, Hendrik Nagel

Design Team: Pawel Adamczyk, Gisela Dierolf, Fabrice Köhler, Eunyou Lee, Andrea Puscasu, Jingiia Zhang

Project Management: Stein und Partner Projektmanagement Beratende Ingenieure

General Constructing: SZV Baumanagement

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: bde GmbH

Landscape Architecture: Jetter Landschaftsarchitekten

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bayer Bauphsik Ingenieurgesellschaft

Engineering & Consulting > Services: IWP Ingenieurbüro für Systemplanung

City: Gerlingen

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. At the request of the town of Gerlingen, the secondary school built in the 1970s has been expanded to accommodate three classes per grade and adapted to current educational standards. The design defines the mid-level secondary school as a recognizable place of distinct identity within the existing school complex. The existing building remains as a shell and is transformed through modifications and additions into the central element of a modern school ensemble with flexible use potential.

By attaching the addition directly to the existing building, surface sealing is minimized and ample space is left for playground areas alongside the middle school. Because the building is built on a slope, attractive open spaces are created with connections to the different levels of the building.

The new construction, with its modern, specialized classrooms, is arranged in a ring around the existing building, transforming it into a »learning house« with cluster areas and featuring an essential element of the pedagogical concept: flexible spaces that provide places for quiet or group work and can also be used by students to simply gather and hang out. Six classrooms per floor are grouped around each cluster.

The facade, characterized by large window openings, is horizontally articulated by alternating bands of smooth precast concrete and rough stucco, which is given a special charm by the subtle relief of the surfaces. The three-story auditorium, flooded with daylight, connects the learning houses to the specialized classrooms via galleries, creating attractive visual connections between the levels. Thanks to the sloping terrain, two of the auditorium's three levels offer connections to the surrounding outdoor spaces.