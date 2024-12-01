Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten

Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten

Save

Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Exterior PhotographySecondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 3 of 18Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 4 of 18Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 5 of 18Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Refurbishment, Extension
Gerlingen, Germany
  • Architects: wulf architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brigida González for wulf architekten
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Sto, Gunreben, Kvadrat, Promat, Tarkett, VS Furniture, Warema
  • Lead Team: Coskun Kocak, Hendrik Nagel
  • Design Team: Pawel Adamczyk, Gisela Dierolf, Fabrice Köhler, Eunyou Lee, Andrea Puscasu, Jingiia Zhang
  • Project Management: Stein und Partner Projektmanagement Beratende Ingenieure
  • General Constructing: SZV Baumanagement
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: bde GmbH
  • Landscape Architecture: Jetter Landschaftsarchitekten
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bayer Bauphsik Ingenieurgesellschaft
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: IWP Ingenieurbüro für Systemplanung
  • City: Gerlingen
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González for wulf architekten

Text description provided by the architects. At the request of the town of Gerlingen, the secondary school built in the 1970s has been expanded to accommodate three classes per grade and adapted to current educational standards. The design defines the mid-level secondary school as a recognizable place of distinct identity within the existing school complex. The existing building remains as a shell and is transformed through modifications and additions into the central element of a modern school ensemble with flexible use potential.

Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Facade
© Brigida González for wulf architekten
Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 17 of 18
3rd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 3 of 18
© Brigida González for wulf architekten
Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 8 of 18
© Brigida González for wulf architekten

By attaching the addition directly to the existing building, surface sealing is minimized and ample space is left for playground areas alongside the middle school. Because the building is built on a slope, attractive open spaces are created with connections to the different levels of the building.

Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 4 of 18
© Brigida González for wulf architekten

The new construction, with its modern, specialized classrooms, is arranged in a ring around the existing building, transforming it into a »learning house« with cluster areas and featuring an essential element of the pedagogical concept: flexible spaces that provide places for quiet or group work and can also be used by students to simply gather and hang out. Six classrooms per floor are grouped around each cluster.

Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Interior Photography
© Brigida González for wulf architekten
Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 18 of 18
Cross Section
Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 5 of 18
© Brigida González for wulf architekten

The facade, characterized by large window openings, is horizontally articulated by alternating bands of smooth precast concrete and rough stucco, which is given a special charm by the subtle relief of the surfaces. The three-story auditorium, flooded with daylight, connects the learning houses to the specialized classrooms via galleries, creating attractive visual connections between the levels. Thanks to the sloping terrain, two of the auditorium's three levels offer connections to the surrounding outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten - Image 7 of 18
© Brigida González for wulf architekten

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gerlingen, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
wulf architekten
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionGermany

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionGermany
Cite: "Secondary School Refurbishment and Expansion / wulf architekten" 01 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023930/secondary-school-refurbishment-and-expansion-wulf-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags