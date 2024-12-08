Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Studio Idéal / Ivy Studio

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design
Montreal, Canada
  CONSTRUCTION: GAUTHIER CONSTRUCTION
  City: Montreal
  Country: Canada
© Virginie Gosselin

Text description provided by the architects. In Montreal's Ville-Marie borough, an old industrial building has been renovated into a modern studio catering to photographers with a focus on culinary artistry.

© Virginie Gosselin
© Virginie Gosselin
Ground Floor Plan
© Virginie Gosselin

Formerly a window cleaning service shop, the 4,500 sq ft space spans two stories, offering a blend of functionality and charm. The main floor, boasting generous 21-foot ceilings, features an open layout with a striking backdrop wall, an inviting lounge area, and a fully equipped open kitchen. Every detail has been meticulously curated to enhance both functionality and aesthetic appeal, from ample storage areas to thoughtfully designed washrooms. Embracing its industrial roots, the building showcases newly sealed concrete floors and warm white painted masonry walls.

© Virginie Gosselin

Upstairs, an office space provides workstations, a kitchen, a meeting room, and an additional washroom. Drawing inspiration from the whimsical style of Ricardo Bofill, the mezzanine boasts warm camel-colored stucco walls, evoking a playful charm reminiscent of a child's sandcastle. At the heart of the design lies the open kitchen, showcasing stainless steel millwork with a unique hand-made matte finish. Cream-colored concrete slabs adorn the countertops and backsplash, while a bespoke stove hood crafted from natural brass serves as a striking centerpiece.

© Virginie Gosselin
© Virginie Gosselin

Above the central dining area and lounge, clusters of oversized light globes hang like ethereal clouds, casting a warm and inviting glow that envelops the space in a sense of comfort and serenity. In every corner of this revitalized space, the spirit of Montreal's industrial past dances hand in hand with the promise of a vibrant future. With its seamless blend of old-world charm and contemporary design, this photography studio stands as a testament to the enduring power of creativity and innovation in the heart of the city.

© Virginie Gosselin

Project location

Address:Montreal, Canada

Ivy Studio
