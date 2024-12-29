Piatti Restaurant / Ivy Studio

+ 17

TEAM: GABRIELLE ROUSSEAU + DAVID KIROUAC + GUILLAUME B. RIEL + PHILIP STASZEWSKI

CONSTRUCTION: GROUPE FIRCO

City: Rosemère

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. For over 15 years, Piatti has been a culinary institution on the North Shore of Montreal. Located in what was once a small ancient stone residence, the building was extended a few decades ago to accommodate a larger commercial space. Over a year ago, the reputable Italian restaurant has fallen victim to a devastating fire, damaging the majority of the roof structure and interior. However, from this tragedy rose the opportunity to give the space a much needed facelift.

The building is two storeys high, with the restaurants main entrance located at the lower level, where the preparation kitchen, private event room and washrooms are located. As clients enter and walk up the main staircase, they discover the dining areas, kitchen and waterfront terrace.

The main floor is divided into three distinct dining rooms, each with their own unique atmosphere. The bar is located in the original stone house and provides a very dimmed and cozy ambiance. In the more modern extension of the building is the main dining area, where exterior openings have been substantially enlarged, allowing direct circulation onto the terrace and bringing more natural light into the open space. Separated from this main space with a fluted glass partition is an intimate room meant for more private occasions.

While the overall esthetic is very contemporary, the décor was inspired by traditional Italian design and includes textures, materials and colours that project clients directly to the Mediterranean. Well known for their signature pizza selection, Piatti needed a pizza oven that stood out, and that it does. A monumental green Saint-Denis marble structure sits at the center of the restaurant, welcoming clients as they walk in. In front, a large curved black stained wood and marble counter serves as a dining surface, service and pizza stations throughout its length. Across the room, a pistachio green, hand plastered, double arched chicane leads servers from the dining room to the closed kitchen. To its right, a deep sienna velvet banquette floats in front of a fully mirrored wall, doubling the depth of the open space.

At the center of the room, a patterned marble inlay breaks the continuity of the natural oak flooring. As you walk through the ancient stone walls and over the marble threshold, you enter the dim lit bar area. The U-shaped bar structure itself is covered with vertical oak boards and supports a 4 inch thick travertine surface. Above, a hanging steel structure serves to store dozens of bottles, all the while putting them on display through a backlit fluted glass panel. The entire room has recessed lighting going around the ceiling to properly highlight the original stone walls in the evening.

Aside from the soft general lighting, many different fixtures are used to create various moods throughout the restaurant. Symmetrically installed on the two wide mirrored walls, a series of thick ring-shaped ceramic lamps light up the banquette tables. In the bar, an original vintage glass pendant hangs above the corner table. Each of the two marble counters holds several seamlessly installed custom arched surface lamps, meant for intimate lighting for discussions at the bar. Larger versions of these cream painted cylinder lights were assembled together into a bouquet, creating a unique chandelier hanging above the central round dining table.

Most of the seating in the space is comprised of classic bistro chairs and stools, varying in colour and materials. The bar contains custom designed stools that are made up of the same steel, wood and velvet found scattered throughout the restaurant.

Contributing to the subdued evening atmosphere of the spaces are floor-to-ceiling sheer curtains that cover most of the cream coloured walls. The long wall that follows the main staircase, among others, is covered with a hand made plaster finish, as well as a glossy black ceramic that extends onto the marble pizza oven's base. In front of this said wall hang a limited series of three plaster paintings, designed in collaboration with a local artist specifically for the restaurant.