Kindergarten Kaumberg / Baukooperative

Kindergarten • Kaumberg, Austria Architects: Baukooperative

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1108 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the newly built kindergarten and the renovated gymnasium of the Kaumberg Elementary School balances functionality and a sense of playfulness, creating spaces that inspire both learning and connection.

As the community's needs grew, it became clear that one kindergarten group was no longer sufficient. This prompted a choice: should we expand the existing structure or start anew? While we often strive to preserve older buildings, in this case, demolition and rebuilding offered the best solution. In collaboration with the municipality of Kaumberg, we planned a new, two-group kindergarten that occupies the same location as the previous structure, maintaining its vital link to the elementary school.

The new building features a structured wooden façade, hinting at the light-filled, spacious interiors. One of the two groups is situated on the upper floor, offering a distinct perspective. Despite lacking direct garden access, the upper group benefits from its own outdoor space and a balcony that provides stunning views, ensuring no compromise in quality or experience.

Inside, the spaces are designed with warmth and joy in mind. Bright rooms and thoughtful layouts foster an environment where children can feel comfortable, explore, and grow.