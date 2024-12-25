Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Apartment With a View / i29

Apartment With a View / i29 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairApartment With a View / i29 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, WindowsApartment With a View / i29 - Interior Photography, WindowsApartment With a View / i29 - Image 5 of 18Apartment With a View / i29 - More Images+ 13

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartment Interiors
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  Architects: i29
  Area: 300
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Ewout Huibers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arco, Dum, FLOS, HAY, Steega Interiors
Apartment With a View / i29 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Ewout Huibers

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the 19th floor in the heart of Amsterdam's vibrant Zuidas business district, this stunning apartment offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. Here, the dynamic energy of urban life blends seamlessly with the warmth of tactile materials and a soft color palette, creating a serene high-rise retreat.

Apartment With a View / i29 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Ewout Huibers
Apartment With a View / i29 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair, Countertop
© Ewout Huibers

The open-plan layout is thoughtfully curated, with custom-designed elements defining distinct living areas while maintaining an airy, cohesive flow. Spanning 300m², the apartment features expansive wooden surfaces and rich textures that exude a luxurious, contemporary feel. Upon entering, a hallway marked by dark, elegant tones provides a striking contrast to the light, open atmosphere of the kitchen and living spaces beyond. The interior reveals the i29 signature approach, with a graphical play that highlights distinct areas and adds a unique, refined touch.

Apartment With a View / i29 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Ewout Huibers
Apartment With a View / i29 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ewout Huibers

This is a peaceful home where the vibrancy of the city fades away, replaced by a sense of tranquility. Every detail has been carefully considered to foster an environment of calm and sophistication, offering a perfect balance of urban energy and serene retreat.

Apartment With a View / i29 - Image 10 of 18
© Ewout Huibers
Apartment With a View / i29 - Image 9 of 18
© Ewout Huibers

The spacious layout includes a custom-designed kitchen, a large open living room, two bedrooms, an office nook, two bathrooms, and two toilets. Each room reflects the apartment's refined aesthetic, ensuring a seamless flow of style and luxury. From the soft, neutral color palette to the clean, modern lines, every element contributes to an atmosphere of understated elegance.

Apartment With a View / i29 - Image 18 of 18
Floor Plan
Apartment With a View / i29 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Shelving
© Ewout Huibers

Project location

Address: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

i29
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Residential Interiors Apartment Interiors The Netherlands
