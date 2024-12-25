Apartment With a View / i29

+ 13

Contractor: Razend Bouw

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the 19th floor in the heart of Amsterdam's vibrant Zuidas business district, this stunning apartment offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. Here, the dynamic energy of urban life blends seamlessly with the warmth of tactile materials and a soft color palette, creating a serene high-rise retreat.

The open-plan layout is thoughtfully curated, with custom-designed elements defining distinct living areas while maintaining an airy, cohesive flow. Spanning 300m², the apartment features expansive wooden surfaces and rich textures that exude a luxurious, contemporary feel. Upon entering, a hallway marked by dark, elegant tones provides a striking contrast to the light, open atmosphere of the kitchen and living spaces beyond. The interior reveals the i29 signature approach, with a graphical play that highlights distinct areas and adds a unique, refined touch.

This is a peaceful home where the vibrancy of the city fades away, replaced by a sense of tranquility. Every detail has been carefully considered to foster an environment of calm and sophistication, offering a perfect balance of urban energy and serene retreat.

The spacious layout includes a custom-designed kitchen, a large open living room, two bedrooms, an office nook, two bathrooms, and two toilets. Each room reflects the apartment's refined aesthetic, ensuring a seamless flow of style and luxury. From the soft, neutral color palette to the clean, modern lines, every element contributes to an atmosphere of understated elegance.