Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos

Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos

Save

Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Image 2 of 39Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamAtelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Image 4 of 39Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, GardenAtelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: AMZ Arquitetos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Alvarenga, Daniel Semião
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Image 7 of 39
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The house “Ateliê Residência EA”  was designed to be the residence and creative space of a plastic artist. The project aimed to ensure the privacy and independence of the atelier during its use, but also its integration with the rest of the house on weekends and events. 

Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Image 37 of 39
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba

In order to follow the original topography of the site, the program was divided in multiple levels: the atelier occupies the front and highest portion of the lot; situated half a level below is the social area; and positioned half a level above is the private section of the residence.

Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Image 39 of 39
Diagram
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

Internally, the attelier and the house are interconnected by a vertical circulation atrium. Externally, a flooded garden creates the desired calmness and separation between the two functions, while transparency maintains a visual connection throughout.

Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba

The longitudinal opaque walls act as support for the artist's canvases during production and collection. In contrast, the glass window panes on the transverse facades facilitate the passage of light and ventilation across both structures throughout the day, allowing a complete perception of the lot's depth.

Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Image 24 of 39
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Image 38 of 39
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Image 26 of 39
© Maíra Acayaba

To implement this project, a prefabricated mixed construction system was used. Concrete block gables emerge from the foundation levels, with metallic profiles set between them. These profiles provide support for wooden slabs used in the flooring and roofing. All construction elements, as well as the hydraulic infrastructure, remain exposed.

Save this picture!
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AMZ Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos" [Ateliê Residência EA / AMZ Arquitetos] 02 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023788/atelier-and-residence-ea-amz-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags