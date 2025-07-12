Park - Tech (Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park Phase III) / SOPA

•
Beijing, China
Architects: Society Particular - SOPA
- Area: 254000 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Arch-Exist
Lead Architects: Yong Cui
- Category: Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
- Research Stage Team: Ignas Rackauskas, Mindaugas Glodenis, Kai Yu, Jingru Zhang, Donatas Baltrusaitis, Alan Hackl
- Competition Stage Team: Mindaugas Glodenis, Xin Guo, Jingru Zhang, Ignas Rackauskas, Dan Dong
- Clients: Beijing Xiaoyuehe Science Park Co., Ltd. (Competition Stage); Dongsheng New Era (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (Implementation Stage)
- Facade Consultant: China Academy of Building Research
- LDI: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Project Overview - Emerging from the last substantial urban development site in Beijing's Haidian District, Park-Tech is not just another office building — it symbolizes the final phase of Beijing's urban growth and perhaps its most creative. Created by Society Particular (SOPA), this pioneering venture began construction in 2020 and is set to be completed by the end of 2023, signifying a pivotal moment in the capital's architectural history.