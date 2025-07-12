Park - Tech (Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park Phase III) / SOPA

+ 37

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Project Overview - Emerging from the last substantial urban development site in Beijing's Haidian District, Park-Tech is not just another office building — it symbolizes the final phase of Beijing's urban growth and perhaps its most creative. Created by Society Particular (SOPA), this pioneering venture began construction in 2020 and is set to be completed by the end of 2023, signifying a pivotal moment in the capital's architectural history.