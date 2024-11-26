Dynamic Frame Office Building / balbek bureau

+ 53

Architects: Nata Kurylenko, Yelyzaveta Schastlyvtseva, Viktoriia Savchenko, Anastasiia Partyka

Creative Supervision: Slava Balbek

Project Manager: Anna Viktorova

Project Supervision: Borys Dorogov

Tech Support: Anastasiia Vinidiktova, Kateryna Denysenko

City: Zürich

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. Dynamic Frame is the office of the eponymous film production company in the center of Zurich, Switzerland. At the request of the clients, the bureau developed a design of a multifunctional space that meets the needs of different areas of the company. The space includes editing studios, a small cinema, a warehouse, a kitchen with a dining room, and an open space for a team of 14 people.

Task - Previously, Dynamic Frame had two offices in Zurich – one was responsible for fiction and documentary production and the other for commercials. However, it was time to unite the specialists in one space, so the clients chose a space with room to grow. They decided to sublease part of the office until the company needed it, and eventually occupy the entire space. The name of the film production suits its team and their work style: employees are constantly on the move, and the office usually gathers a lot of people. Brainstorms, pitches, presentations to clients, work on video material and its post-production – we needed to create a truly multifunctional and adaptive space that would naturally fit the team's tasks. The specifics of film production required a variety of functions: in addition to designing traditional workspaces, we had to control noise and develop a design for editing rooms that were demanding in terms of sound insulation and acoustics.

Construction - The new office is located on the ground floor of a new building in Zurich's Binz district. This is a former industrial area where bricks were once produced. We played up the characteristic facade with round windows in the interior of the office. When we started working on the project, the building was unfinished – there were no windows or flooring. There were no utilities either, which allowed us to immediately plan everything according to the functions of the future space. The exposed concrete beams and bare walls required additional acoustic solutions – so we engaged a specialist from Kyiv to develop a project. According to his instructions, we decorated the cubes with perforated plasterboard, which not only looked attractive but also absorbed sound. Together with the Ukrainian company Expolight, we developed a lighting project for the office: due to the specifics of our clients' work, it was important for them to have high-quality and interesting lighting. Separate scenarios for each area of the office can be controlled via the app on the phone: adjust the warmth, color, and intensity according to the time of day or mood. For example, in the cinema, there are scenarios for working on video materials, watching a movie with a client, and discussing.

Concept - We were inspired by the company's name – Dynamic Frame. A frame in cinematography is the final product created by the authors, but all the most interesting and important things happen behind it. In construction, a frame is the foundation of a building or structure that gives it strength, rigidity, durability, and shape. But at the same time, it is often hidden from our view. Playing on the company's name, we proposed to make the frame the basis of the concept and rethink it in conjunction with the architectural carcass. To introduce the outside observer to the process of film production and let him inside by showing open structures. We divided the existing room into a grid-like frame – and began to build an open space along it. Functional rooms inside it are separated in the form of cubes – they do not adjoin the ceiling have no adjacent walls, and are separated by glass partitions made by the Ukrainian contractor SKLO. The ceiling with beams, like an open frame, is visible through. If you look at the office layout, the volumes of the cubes correspond to the classic 4:3 aspect ratio. We also noticed the team's love for warm, ocher shades and accents of green, and used them in the interior. The main reference was the short film "People on Saturday" / Menschen am Samstag from the Dynamic Frame portfolio.

Design - Cloakroom - At the entrance of the office, visitors are greeted by a custom galvanized steel cloakroom – we wanted to create it to look like a retro cinema ticket office. Its functionality had to be wider than a regular cloakroom – during events or parties, it can be used to distribute invitations, tickets, or souvenirs. The rack is foldable and can serve as a showcase. On the doors of the cloakroom, we have provided elastic bands for postcards and shelves for glasses and trinkets. There is also an RGB lamp built into the door, which allows you to change and customize the color of the backlight. Kitchen and Dining Room - It was important for the clients to plan a full kitchen and sufficient dining space – the team loves to cook and get together for lunch. The dining group is assembled from a HAY table and vintage chairs. The dining area wall has posters of movies shot by the film production. The kitchen has everything you need for cooking – it is equipped with an oven, stove and hood. This area is decorated with a wide strip of stainless steel. It is supported by a second visual strip – a wood-finished kitchen island assembled from individual blocks, which were made by the Ukrainian contractor Cassone according to our sketches. One of the blocks is reserved for a vinyl player with records. An RGB lamp provides additional lighting and allows you to change the mood of this area by choosing different colors. The main open space and lounge area are organized along the front windows, where there is a lot of natural light. In this open space, we had to strike a balance between common areas and the soundproofing needs of individual workstations. Tables in the open space have acoustic partitions.

Lounge and Open Space - The lounge area is visually separated from the rest of the office by a wooden floor square. The main point of attraction here is a veneered plywood amphitheater where you can sit down and get together. Its outside is lined with bookshelves. Opposite the amphitheater is a mobile rectangular cube sofa on wheels that can be turned to the desired side – on the back side is a brainstorming board. It also serves as a seat and a kind of screen from the open space. The amphitheater and the mobile cube sofa were custom-made by the Cassone contractor. Together with the client, we assembled the coffee table: its top is a spectacular marble slab that the client inherited and could not find a use for before. Editing Rooms - There are three editing rooms in the office – two with individual workstations and one larger room, where it is convenient to get together and discuss the material in front of the TV. Although traditionally there should be no windows in the editing rooms, we offered a compromise and added glass blocks. When daylight hits them, they create an interesting caustic effect that visually enriches the space. If necessary, the glass blocks can be closed with shutters from inside the rooms. The sofas in the editing rooms are placed on custom podiums (the upholstered part was made by the Ukrainian brand Propro Furniture). Racks for equipment, technology, screens, and rooms were also custom-made to meet the specific needs of the editing. The wall of one of the editing rooms is decorated with a 'Peaceful Sky' painting by Ukrainian artist Viktor Barbara, which we presented to the clients.

Meeting Room - A block with a glass partition is reserved for a meeting room. The main element here is a custom table of irregular shape. Since meetings often involve watching video materials, it was important that all participants could see the TV screen – the seating is turned towards it. The space of the meeting room is visually divided by four square frames – a TV screen with an acoustic panel, two brainstorming boards, and a painting – a print of 'Pink Cloud' by Ukrainian artist Igor Nekraha. If desired, the transparent glass partition can be closed with curtains for more privacy. The ceiling of the meeting room is decorated with perforated chipboards to improve acoustics. Cinema - The team invites clients to the final presentation or watches the rough cut of a new film on the big screen. The room also has a separate workplace with screens. The sofa units were created according to our sketches by the Ukrainian furniture brand Propro Furniture. The round windows repeat the characteristic round windows of the building. If desired, they can be covered with hatches during movie screenings and opened when the room is used for discussions or work. The hatches and worktable were made by Cassone contractors. A small printer area and video conferencing booths are organized on the outer wall of the screening room block, hidden from the open space.

It was not easy to work on the project remotely – in times of full-scale war and closed airspace, logistics were complicated. The involvement of a large number of contractors from Ukraine allowed the client to significantly reduce the cost of the project without losing quality, and we were able to once again introduce Ukrainian designers and artists to the world. We created the Dynamic Frame film production office in close cooperation with the client: together we searched for and selected furniture, discussed the best solutions, and listened to each other's advice. The client's father, Swiss architect Ueli Fischer, helped us with the adaptation of the documentation to local requirements. As a result, together we created a space that was filled with the active life of the creative team even during the construction process. As architects, we especially enjoy the opportunity to work with companies from the creative industries because we know how important their workspace is to them and how demanding creative professionals can be. In the Dynamic Frame project, we managed not only to meet the technical needs of a multifunctional office but also to create a vibrant space for this film production team.