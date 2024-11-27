Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Portugal
  5. Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa

Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa

Save

Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Exterior PhotographyAdega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 9 of 41Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Interior Photography, Living RoomAdega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 8 of 41Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Winery
Gouvinhas, Portugal
  • Architects In Charge: Arnaldo Barbosa, João Barbosa
  • Structure: A3R - Pedro Costa Pereira
  • Plumbing: Fluimep – José Araújo
  • Electrical Installations: OHM-E – Fernando Silva
  • HVAC: P2E – Manuel Sarmento
  • Landscape Designer: Atelier BBV – Luís Guedes Carvalho
  • City: Gouvinhas
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 3 of 41
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Created in 2021, MWC – Menin Wine Company, was born in Gouvinhas - Douro valley. It was therefore decided to carry out the construction of a building for a winemaking center, to be located close to the existing housing complex of the Quinta.

Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 4 of 41
© João Morgado

The winery was developed to make full use of gravity when transshipping wine through the different stages of production. The grapes' reception area is carried out at the highest level of the existing land, and, taking advantage of the topography, the output of the finished product takes place at a substantially lower level.

Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 9 of 41
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 35 of 41
Plan 0
Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Exterior Photography
© João Morgado

The project was conceived to minimize the volumetric impact of the construction and create as little as possible disruption in a unique landscape like the Douro. As such, three of the four façades are underground, purposefully buried so that the building benefits from the thermal conditions that the solution allows, as it is intended, for storage and aging of wine in wooden casks. This solution also diminishes the visual impact that a structure entirely emerging from the land would have, with the 1st floor and the reception area only partially emerging from the land, therefore not disturbing the harmony within the surrounding landscape. As such, the materials used for the external façades were determinant, choosing a solution of concrete, with a pigment like the color of wine lees and vineyard autumn leaves, the region's schist masonry, together with wood, always present in a wine cellar were the materials chosen for the composition of this building.

Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 14 of 41
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 36 of 41
Plan -1
Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail, Steel, Beam
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Handrail
© João Morgado

The building, which only vinifies the wine produced there, is subdivided into three areas: grape reception, winemaking, and barrel storage, also including staff facilities, tasting and laboratory rooms. After entering the reception, one follows the circuit, emerging into the winemaking area, where you find the wine presses and winemaking vats, and finally the storage and the pomace pressing area. At a lower level you will find the warehouse for vats and aging barrels (both for table wine and Port wine).

Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 38 of 41
Plan -3
Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 39 of 41
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Interior Photography, Living Room
© João Morgado

The various floors can be accessed via a central staircase, allowing for a better use of space and rationalization of the circulation between the different areas.

Save this picture!
Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa - Image 8 of 41
© João Morgado

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gouvinhas, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryPortugal
Cite: "Adega Menin Wine Company / Arnaldo + João Pimentel Barbosa" 27 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023770/adega-menin-wine-company-arnaldo-plus-joao-pimentel-barbosa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags