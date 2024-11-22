Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio

Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio

Save

Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Image 2 of 19Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Interior Photography, Table, BeamRumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, CountertopRumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Interior PhotographyRumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tampaksiring, Indonesia
  • Architects: Bada Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  234
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Iker Zuñiga (@pempki)
  • Lead Architects: Made Dirgantara, Maurizio Moeis
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Iker Zuñiga (@pempki)

Text description provided by the architects. The clients, Tijn & Raisa, wanted a private villa for the 2 of them and their 2 dogs. They aimed for a home that was comfortable yet at the same time was able to host friends and families. With these considerations, they requested a shared kitchen, an open dining room, a living room that could expand, an outdoor terrace, and a swimming pool with decking. In the early discussions, they explained their profound love for wooden buildings highlighting a blend of Indonesian tradition & minimal yet homey aesthetics.

Save this picture!
Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Iker Zuñiga (@pempki)

We fell in love with the site as we found a whole ecosystem of mature trees, sloping steeply down in search of the flowing water from a small river at the bottom of the site. Behind, where we first found an entrance, an open rice paddy field bordered by coconut trees. Exactly as one imagines Bali. The land reflected strong and comfortable energy, like the kind of sheltered place you want to arrive at when you go on a hike through the forest, and we wanted to reflect this into the design.

Save this picture!
Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Interior Photography
© Iker Zuñiga (@pempki)

As one of the core principles in our design philosophy, our mission was to preserve what nature has given. All mature trees are untouched and incorporated into the design. The house feels like it has been there forever. In addition to the idea of preserving what nature has given, we added numerous tropical plants to add biodiversity.

Save this picture!
Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop
© Iker Zuñiga (@pempki)

As we take inspiration from the locality, for Rumah Haruku we got inspired by the traditional long-house of Borneo ("Rumah Panjang"), a long narrow-shaped house stilted in the middle of the Borneo rainforest. The materiality was inspired by traditional Indonesian architecture reflected in the use of locally sourced materials together with the Balinese-inspired hipped roof known as "Grantang". The roof structure is supported by Bangkirai wood and covered with "sirap ulin" wooden shingles. Doors and Windows, wall panels, and wooden flooring use the same Bangkirai wood to have a synergy in the whole architecture. The shower and kitchen floors are covered with terrazzo flooring combined with custom-made cement tiles applied to the walls.

Save this picture!
Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Iker Zuñiga (@pempki)

One unique material we used is "karpet lontar", a material traditionally used for floor coverings in Balinese ceremonies. At Rumah Haruku it became the ceiling of the whole house creating a contrast of texture and colour.

Save this picture!
Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Bed
© Iker Zuñiga (@pempki)

Another main feature of the house is the expandable living space, also inspired by "Rumah Panjang's" design where the surrounding corridors are used for communal activities. The space is completely openable creating an intimate connection between the interior and the surrounding tropical nature. When opened, the bench railing surrounding the living space doubles as additional seating which allows the living room to enlarge for an expanded gathering space.

Save this picture!
Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio - Image 2 of 19
© Iker Zuñiga (@pempki)

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bada Studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Rumah Haruku House / Bada Studio" 22 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023736/rumah-haruku-house-bada-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags