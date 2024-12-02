Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales

Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 2 of 16Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 3 of 16Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 4 of 16Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 5 of 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Public Space, Square
Naco, Mexico
  • Architects: Fernanda Canales
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1572 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Gamo
  • Lead Architect: Fernanda Canales
  • Team: Fernanda Canales; Angela Vizcarra, Alberto García Valladares, Rodrigo Ducoing, Yazmin Hernández, Alexis Morales, Christian Ortega, Julio Romer
  • Landscaping: Patio Taller de Arquitectura y Paisaje; Agustín Hernández, Yareni Rebollar
  • Lighting: NSA Lighting; Christian Pertzel
  • Structure: FVS ingeniería; Fernando Valdivia, Mauricio A. Díaz Francés, Francisco Casteñeda
  • Program: Square
  • City: Naco
  • Country: Mexico
Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 2 of 16
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves expanding Naco's central plaza and creating a pavilion as a focal point to provide an elevated terrace-viewpoint, restrooms on the ground floor, benches, and an esplanade. The intention is to offer shade, amenities, scenic views, and public space.

Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 6 of 16
© Rafael Gamo
Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 13 of 16
Plan - Ground floor

The use of masonry in walls, latticework, paving, and details provides a material continuity that visually extends the intervention and gives the ensemble a distinct identity. This is a key space to link the other four public projects carried out by SEDATU in this city, which share the same materials to unite the works while giving each a particular meaning and identity of its own.

Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 4 of 16
© Rafael Gamo
Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 15 of 16
Section A-A'

The pavilion is a building designed to provide shade and seating, and to create a raised platform for concerts, and community events, and to offer a different perspective of the city. 

Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 9 of 16
© Rafael Gamo
Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 10 of 16
© Rafael Gamo

The restroom area remains always visible through the latticework, and the structure becomes a lamp at night to provide security in the existing plaza and the new expansion, which is characterized by the use of various platforms, walkways, the integration of vegetation, and designs of different patterns generated by the artisanal design and placement of the masonry.

Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales - Image 3 of 16
© Rafael Gamo

About this office
Fernanda Canales
Office

Cite: "Benito Juarez Square / Fernanda Canales" [Plaza Benito Juárez / Fernanda Canales] 02 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023734/benito-juarez-square-fernanda-canales> ISSN 0719-8884

