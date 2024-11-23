Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  5. Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ

Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ

Save

Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, CityscapeZigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, FacadeZigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Image 3 of 25Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Image 4 of 25Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices
Zhengzhou, China
  • Architects: Atelier FCJZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  39172
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fangfang Tian
  • Principal Architect: Yung Ho Chang
  • Project Team: Yang Pu, Wu Xia, Feng Shuni, Liang Xiaoning, Rao Gang, Wang Yue, Cheng Yishi, Zhang Bowen
  • Construction Documents Design: China Institute of Building Standard Design & Research Co., Ltd
  • Curtain Wall Consultant: Beijing ZiZhong Curtain Wall Consultant & Design Co., Ltd
  • Lighting Consultant: Toryo International Lighting Design Centre
  • Client: CCCC Investment Co., Ltd (Zhengzhou)
  • City: Zhengzhou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs

Typological analysis

The design of speculative office towers is usually dictated by sets of conventions such as safety concerns and natural light. The project, a high-rise speculative office tower, is located at the Zhengdong New District in the city of Zhengzhou. After studying various precedents, we decided to accept the prototypical, rectilinear plan with centralized cores as a starting point while looking actively for improvements during the design process.

Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fangfang Tian

Site geometry

An opportunity for improvement was presented by the site itself—a slightly curved rectilinear parcel that is a part of a monumental ring around an artificial lake. We believe the curvature, however subtle, should be acknowledged and so transformed the rectangular plan into a zigzagged configuration. Such move also added a sense of verticality to an otherwise blocky volume.

Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Image 21 of 25
Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fangfang Tian

Floor plan and space

The zigzag configuration offers a floor plan with multiple corners for better views and a sense of spatial aggregation brought by the smaller increments. In sectional design, we devised between the cores an atrium that penetrates all floors and spanned by footbridges so the building's dramatic verticality can be experienced from within.

Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Image 11 of 25
© Fangfang Tian

Structure and economy

The beam-free, reinforced-concrete structural system with central cores and peripheral columns creates a total open space flexible for further division. Without beams, we were able to reduce the floor height— but not the ceiling height— to include an extra floor within the building height limit.

Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Image 3 of 25
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Image 4 of 25
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Image 13 of 25
© Fangfang Tian

Facade design

Peripheral columns for load bearing and natural ventilation are placed in alternation outside the building enclosure, reinforcing the vertical composition of the volumes. Neighboring columns twist and converge with the descending height for better indoor-outdoor interaction on the lower floors.

Save this picture!
Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography
© Fangfang Tian

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zhengzhou, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier FCJZ
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesChina
Cite: "Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ" 23 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023721/zigzag-tower-atelier-fcjz> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fangfang Tian

之字大厦 / 非常建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags