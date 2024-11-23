Zigzag Tower / Atelier FCJZ

+ 20

Principal Architect: Yung Ho Chang

Project Team: Yang Pu, Wu Xia, Feng Shuni, Liang Xiaoning, Rao Gang, Wang Yue, Cheng Yishi, Zhang Bowen

Construction Documents Design: China Institute of Building Standard Design & Research Co., Ltd

Curtain Wall Consultant: Beijing ZiZhong Curtain Wall Consultant & Design Co., Ltd

Lighting Consultant: Toryo International Lighting Design Centre

Client: CCCC Investment Co., Ltd (Zhengzhou)

City: Zhengzhou

Country: China

Typological analysis



The design of speculative office towers is usually dictated by sets of conventions such as safety concerns and natural light. The project, a high-rise speculative office tower, is located at the Zhengdong New District in the city of Zhengzhou. After studying various precedents, we decided to accept the prototypical, rectilinear plan with centralized cores as a starting point while looking actively for improvements during the design process.

Site geometry



An opportunity for improvement was presented by the site itself—a slightly curved rectilinear parcel that is a part of a monumental ring around an artificial lake. We believe the curvature, however subtle, should be acknowledged and so transformed the rectangular plan into a zigzagged configuration. Such move also added a sense of verticality to an otherwise blocky volume.

Floor plan and space



The zigzag configuration offers a floor plan with multiple corners for better views and a sense of spatial aggregation brought by the smaller increments. In sectional design, we devised between the cores an atrium that penetrates all floors and spanned by footbridges so the building's dramatic verticality can be experienced from within.

Structure and economy



The beam-free, reinforced-concrete structural system with central cores and peripheral columns creates a total open space flexible for further division. Without beams, we were able to reduce the floor height— but not the ceiling height— to include an extra floor within the building height limit.

Facade design



Peripheral columns for load bearing and natural ventilation are placed in alternation outside the building enclosure, reinforcing the vertical composition of the volumes. Neighboring columns twist and converge with the descending height for better indoor-outdoor interaction on the lower floors.