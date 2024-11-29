Alpendre Installation / CESUGA School of Architecture + Erazo Pugliese

+ 33

Professor In Charge: Javier Caride, Tomás Valente

Coordination: Silvia Blanco Agüeira

Students: Julia Artal Souto , Carmen Carbajo Figueiral , Clara Fernández Domínguez , Laura Fernández González , Xavier Gabau Torres , Miriam Gómez , Rosa Laulla Folguerias , Pablo López Arias , Antonio López-Perales García , Carlos Lorenzo Migueles , Santiago Martínez Ginés, Kevin Martínez Hernández , Hugo Mosquera Ares , Alejandro Orgeira Beiro, Antía Pinal Pena , Óscar Roca Buyo , Arturo Vázquez Lenguas , Fátima Zas Calviño

Country: Spain

"Alpendre" originates from Galician/Portuguese, derived from the Latin "appendix" (added or accessory). The Faculty of Architecture of CESUGA conducted a wood design and build workshop during the IV Xornadas Internacionais da Madeira 2024. The main goal was to promote wood as a building material in the forestry region of Galicia, Spain. The workshop focused on intervening in the environment near the University Campus: Feáns, A Coruña. This area, while transforming, maintains a strong identity, vibrant social interaction, and significant environmental and ethnographic value.

The project site—a public park and civic center in the valley—is an open space connected to the main road network and a rural path called Camino de Campos, which runs parallel to the river. This biodiversity-rich axis links the institution with Castro de Elviña, a protohistoric settlement from the 3rd century BC, located northeast. Along this axis lies a sequence of agricultural plots. Neighbors' suggestions were initially collected and incorporated into the analysis and discussion. Various locations and uses within the plot were evaluated using drawings, models, and on-site textile spatial exploration.

The existing building—a single-story pragmatic structure housing small multipurpose rooms—is set back from the road. This layout creates a paved parking space in front and a park to the south. The team decided to address the site's most challenging aspect: the front access sequence, including the parking area. The final installation combined various proposals into a modular structure. Six repeated frames rise to the building's façade height, covered with translucent fabrics—predominantly on the north façade and roof, and partially on the south.

The design emphasizes fabric presence on the north side, highlighting the institution from afar while showcasing the wooden structure facing the building's façade. This creates a shared interior space complementing the civic center's access area. Platform platforms at different levels between these frames provide seating, shade, and a slightly elevated viewpoint overlooking the surrounding fields.

Drawing from previous experiences and minimal planning, the fabrication process incorporated manual work values with a degree of improvisation. The workshop introduced the material, exploring its dimensioning possibilities and assembly details. The material's inherent logic, rationality, and versatility of the tectonic, modular system contributed significantly to the learning process. The workshop's tight schedule also served as a crucial constraint in decision-making.

By the workshop's end, we had created a temporary installation—an experimental prototype standing directly on the ground without foundations. This project explored a dialogue between A Coruña's urban, industrial, and rural landscapes. It sought to mediate between the neighbors and their civic center and between an architecture disconnected from its geography and a new artifact aiming to establish functional or metaphorical relationships with the region's architectural identity.