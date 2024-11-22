400 Wood Road / Balance Architects

+ 32

City: Braintree

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. In 2019, Balance Architects embarked on the ambitious conversion of an outdated office and warehouse complex into a best-in-class, Class-A GMP/advanced manufacturing and life science facility in Braintree, MA. In addition to the complete transformation of the building, significant infrastructure investments were made in both the power and water systems to meet the needs of future tenants. Today, the building is fully leased to two tenants: Integra LifeSciences, a leader in neurosurgery, and First Electronics Corporation, an advanced manufacturing company specializing in high-grade cabling.

The initial phase of the project involved stripping the building down to its core elements: the slab, steel columns, and roof. Prior to this intervention, the building, which housed a combination of office, lab and warehouse areas, was clad in dented and damaged metal panels, with outdated architectural concrete masonry units (CMU) at the entrance. The overgrown landscape had obscured the building, and the limited fenestration allowed minimal natural light to penetrate the interior. The interior space functioned as a dismal labyrinth of cubicles and corridors, completely devoid of natural light.

With the primary goal of bringing light deep into the building, the Balance team designed large windows across the facade and created a fully glazed, double-height entry. On the warehouse side, typically associated with artificial lighting, we introduced a double-height curtain wall along the entire length of the loading bay.

To create a highly energy-efficient envelope, the design team used a combination of insulated metal panels and a terra cotta rain-screen system, placing all insulation on the exterior. By carefully selecting the size and color of the terra cotta tiles, Balance created subtle shifts in color and movement along the expansive facade. Weston Architectural Supply oversaw the Herculean effort of unloading and installing the custom terracotta pieces, which were shipped out of order—the parking lot resembled a giant jigsaw puzzle for nearly a month.

For the interior fit-out, Balance collaborated with The First Electronics Corporation (FEC), a manufacturing company specializing in high-grade cabling. The business needed a space that would not only accommodate its office and manufacturing needs, but also transform the way its team worked. With a legacy spanning over 60 years, Boston-based FEC crafts custom electrical assemblies for challenging environments.

For FEC, 400 Wood Road represented a unique opportunity to revolutionize the company's operations. The sprawling facility enabled a reimagining of manufacturing workflows and office layouts, enhancing collaboration and connectivity across departments. Through strategic spatial planning and the installation of a prominent interior curtain wall, the new design fosters visual connectivity among manufacturing, assembly, and engineering teams.

The revitalized lobby serves as a beacon of openness and innovation. Acting as a central gathering point for employees and visitors alike, the spacious lobby cultivates a sense of unity and pride among its workforce. A striking barrel vault spans the front section of the building, seamlessly linking various areas and departments. Natural light now floods every corner of the manufacturing floor, a dramatic improvement from the dim confines of FEC's former facilities. This abundance of daylight not only enhances the working environment, but also underscores the company's commitment to creating a modern, inspiring workplace for its employees.