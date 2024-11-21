Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Antelope House / studiokian

Antelope House / studiokian - Image 2 of 26Antelope House / studiokian - Image 3 of 26Antelope House / studiokian - Image 4 of 26Antelope House / studiokian - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, ChairAntelope House / studiokian - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tangerang, Indonesia
  • Architects: studiokian
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kung Photograph
  • Lead Architects: Kalvin Widjaja & Dian Indah
  • Lead Team: Kalvin Widjaja, Dian Indah
  • Design Team: Owen Winata
  • City: Tangerang
  • Country: Indonesia
Antelope House / studiokian - Image 2 of 26
© Kung Photograph

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an urban setting in crowded Jakarta, with a 99 sqm lot size. The housing environment is surrounded by greenery and big trees that is pretty rare in Jakarta. The corner lot faces northeast and the openings can be opened to these faces and incorporate the view as we bring a resort feeling to this house in the midst of a hectic city. In only a 200 sqm building area, Antelope House is designed attentively to accommodate the client's needs which is pretty a lot, and the studiokian distributed it in 3 stories with interesting spatial space and minimalist aesthetics.

Antelope House / studiokian - Image 4 of 26
© Kung Photograph

Antelope House is inspired by the geologic formation that is located in America, called Antelope Canyon. The formation is formed by erosion due to flash flooding and other sub-aerial processes, that shape dramatic pathways. The sunlight comes in from the skylight, and this pathway gives a mixed feeling – tends to invite our curiosity, maybe compressed, majestic, dark, or bright, offering dynamic spatial space for the dwellers. These impressions that studiokian wants to bring in the corridor of this house that has a skylight and a glass floor that divides it into 2 masses-building. The house is connected horizontally to the view and greenery, and also vertically to the sky and functional rooms.

Antelope House / studiokian - Image 3 of 26
© Kung Photograph

Nature is brought more closely to the users, placing an inner court in the middle of the house so the rooms feel surrounded by nature. While the air circulation could pass through the interior wall. There is a passive system that lets the hot air released up through the grill that is incorporated between the skylight and glass wall.

Antelope House / studiokian - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Kung Photograph
Antelope House / studiokian - Image 22 of 26
Sunlight Isometric
Antelope House / studiokian - Image 23 of 26
Sunlight Diagram
Antelope House / studiokian - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Door, Chair, Beam
© Kung Photograph

Some details in the house are kept to look 'diminished' as much as possible to minimize the ornaments in this small house. Studiokian incorporates the shoe rack hidden in the wall of the living room without sacrificing the other room's space. TV cabinet designed in low platform to hide the cabling and to ensure the views to the surrounding are not hindered. The house is dominated by dark muted and warm color materials such as wood and rough stucco as we believe those will bring a more fresh and welcoming feeling.

Antelope House / studiokian - Interior Photography, Living Room, Facade
© Kung Photograph

Project gallery

About this office
studiokian
Office

Top #Tags