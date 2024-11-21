Antelope House / studiokian

+ 21

Houses • Tangerang, Indonesia Architects: studiokian

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Kung Photograph

Lead Architects: Kalvin Widjaja & Dian Indah

Lead Team: Kalvin Widjaja, Dian Indah

Design Team: Owen Winata

City: Tangerang

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an urban setting in crowded Jakarta, with a 99 sqm lot size. The housing environment is surrounded by greenery and big trees that is pretty rare in Jakarta. The corner lot faces northeast and the openings can be opened to these faces and incorporate the view as we bring a resort feeling to this house in the midst of a hectic city. In only a 200 sqm building area, Antelope House is designed attentively to accommodate the client's needs which is pretty a lot, and the studiokian distributed it in 3 stories with interesting spatial space and minimalist aesthetics.

Antelope House is inspired by the geologic formation that is located in America, called Antelope Canyon. The formation is formed by erosion due to flash flooding and other sub-aerial processes, that shape dramatic pathways. The sunlight comes in from the skylight, and this pathway gives a mixed feeling – tends to invite our curiosity, maybe compressed, majestic, dark, or bright, offering dynamic spatial space for the dwellers. These impressions that studiokian wants to bring in the corridor of this house that has a skylight and a glass floor that divides it into 2 masses-building. The house is connected horizontally to the view and greenery, and also vertically to the sky and functional rooms.

Nature is brought more closely to the users, placing an inner court in the middle of the house so the rooms feel surrounded by nature. While the air circulation could pass through the interior wall. There is a passive system that lets the hot air released up through the grill that is incorporated between the skylight and glass wall.

Some details in the house are kept to look 'diminished' as much as possible to minimize the ornaments in this small house. Studiokian incorporates the shoe rack hidden in the wall of the living room without sacrificing the other room's space. TV cabinet designed in low platform to hide the cabling and to ensure the views to the surrounding are not hindered. The house is dominated by dark muted and warm color materials such as wood and rough stucco as we believe those will bring a more fresh and welcoming feeling.