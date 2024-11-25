The Intersection of Nature and Design: Maison Forestier's Philosophy on Lighting

Save this picture! Forestier collaborates with renowned designers to create lighting pieces that blend geometric and organic shapes, enhancing any interior space. Image Courtesy of Forestier

Read in a void, Maison Forestier's remit of an ongoing 'quest for perpetual originality and mastery of the delicate balance between nature and design' may sound a little abstract. But the Parisian lighting brand has – since its topiary-inspired inception by Bernard Forestier in 1992 – carved a beatific niche in its industry, uniting passion, freedom and discovery to fashion radiant wares that meld unique aesthetics with keen functionality, to suit a diverse range of settings.

Meeting the makers

Its lighting pieces – from pendant, table and floor lamps, to chandeliers and tealights, created in collaboration with impresario designers as lauded as Arik Levy, Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, Elise Fouin, Emmanuel Gallina and countless other luminaries—merge geometric and organic shapes to winsome and poetic effect, in robustly tactile and delicate forms.

It's an approach explored in brilliant clarity with a new collection by the German-born and Holland-based Jette Scheib, dubbed LYS. As with her previous series for Forestier – Cymbal, Oyster, Grass and Parrot – Scheib's undulating designs are directly inspired by vegetation and, in this case, the royal lily flower.

I wanted this flower, steeped in positive symbolism, to become a luminous, sculptural centerpiece.

'This remarkable flower, cherished across centuries and continents, radiates beauty and significance,' explains Scheib. 'Different lily colors carry distinct meanings, symbolizing purity, love, eternity, hope and celebration, making it a perfect muse. I wanted this flower, steeped in positive symbolism, to become a luminous, sculptural centerpiece.'

The natural connection

In practice, this has manifested into a series of three lampshades of different sizes and compositions, rendered in warm, organic wood veneer on the top side of the designs, or metal in the moodier black versions, and cultivated raffia on the underside. The smallest iteration is diminutive: three serenely hanging folds in a compact 50cm-diameter. The medium and large designs – at 60cm and meter-wide diameters – are more dynamic in aesthetic, unfolding like petals at sunrise.

My goal was to capture the lily's mystical quality, not merely wrapping leaves around a bulb but creating a glowing blossom where each petal radiates light.

She's at pains to acknowledge that a channelling of nature's alluring and variegated shapes – not least those of flowers – isn't exactly fresh ground for product designers. But by eschewing a single bulb, and instead integrating LED-compatible light sources within each set of unfurling petals, Scheib has created illuminated marvels, emanating an irresistibly multifaceted and inviting ambience: 'My goal was to capture the lily's mystical quality, not merely wrapping leaves around a bulb but creating a glowing blossom where each petal radiates light, hiding the mechanics to preserve the piece's poetry and allure.'

A light to live by

Crucially, LYS channels a philosophy that is as warmly holistic as it is functional. A means to demonstrably uplift the atmosphere in our homes – places the designer refers to as both workshops and sanctuaries – as well as connecting the user to the natural world both spiritually and practically. 'Conscious living calls for thoughtful selections of items and materials that enhance well-being and connection with nature,' she explains. By aligning itself so fundamentally with the organic materials and seamless designs exemplified in LYS, both Forestier and its collections are 'embodying a responsibility to ourselves and the environment. This isn't just a trend – it's an essential way forward.'

At its core, Scheib's LYS lighting emphasizes a deep appreciation for organic forms

– mirroring Forestier's dedication to creating enveloping, evocative lighting that brings nature indoors, while also giving the user reason to pause and decompress. As with any great piece of design, LYS is crafted – wholly successfully – to evoke a deeper emotional response.

'LYS is more than a lamp – it's an art piece, a poetic gesture,' concludes Scheib. 'It invites you to pause, smile and dream. With its gentle glow and organic elegance, LYS is designed to bring moments of joy, calm and inspiration into everyday life.' It's a luminous approach, brilliantly realized.