Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Canada
  5. New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners

New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners

Save

New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNew Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsNew Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Table, ChairNew Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners - Image 5 of 16New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Toronto, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eliot Wright

Text description provided by the architects. LGA was hired by New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation (NFARC) to expand their affordable rental housing site on Coxwell Avenue, in East Toronto. Working around their existing 31-unit building, we replaced an underutilized at-grade parking area at the rear of the site with a three-storey freestanding addition, creating 12 new one-bedroom units to be offered at affordable rates.

Save this picture!
New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Eliot Wright

Our primary aim was to design an uplifting, durable and high-quality environment that conveys the universal pleasure that is often missing from affordable housing projects, so our addition takes on the familiar form of a pair of brick houses. Maximizing access to natural light was another key consideration that factored heavily into our design process. On the south side, the depth of the large upper-floor balconies and ground-floor patios provides protection from heat gain in the summer, while the light-permeable wood-slatted balconies and trellis-like screens over the bedroom windows allow low-angled winter sunlight to penetrate deep into the units. The north-side units have smaller balconies but slightly larger interior areas—54.4m² versus the 51.8m² area of the south-facing units—with large windows facing onto a landscaped parkette. North-facing balconies are positioned for optimal access to direct late afternoon light in the summer. While the addition is free-standing, an interior walkway connects residents directly with the neighbouring building to access shared amenities and public spaces.

Save this picture!
New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Eliot Wright

Our addition has been energy modelled to achieve a 28% reduction in energy consumption and a 33% reduction in greenhouse gas/carbon emissions in comparison to National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings 2015 benchmarks. Key sustainability strategies include a super-insulated airtight envelope and efficient mechanical systems, such as the building's hydronic heating system. To meet the efforts of the Rapid Housing Initiative, this project also incorporates panelized construction to shorten the construction time.

Save this picture!
New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners - Image 5 of 16
© Eliot Wright

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toronto, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LGA Architectural Partners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCanada
Cite: "New Frontiers Aboriginal Residential Corporation / LGA Architectural Partners" 24 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023651/new-frontiers-aboriginal-residential-corporation-lga-architectural-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags