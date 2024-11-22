Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects

ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Showroom
Bunkyo City, Japan
ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
Text description provided by the architects. To showcase and display the flexibility of the new, lightweight "uni Marble Panel" from Yabashi Marble, an architectural stone company founded in 1901, we proposed a showroom with a specific system and environment, that allows users to freely reconfigure the space and test out different variations and material combinations.

ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects
ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
Following Yabashi Marble's goals, "ISHI-MIRAI Lab." aims to not only become a space to discover the charm of marble but also discover the possibilities of the stone in the future, where the "uni Marble Panel," designed specifically for interior use, shows the way.

ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Column
ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Column
The system revolves around 4 booths finished in 4 different basic colors – black, gray, beige, and reddish brown – varying in color shades and materials. On a large display wall, 14 different types of "uni Marble Panel" can be viewed and prepared to be introduced into the differently-toned rooms. Each panel can be easily attached to and removed from the wall or furniture modules using special brackets.

ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects
ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects
Samples of different materials and textures, such as wood and metal, are also provided to facilitate an even more extensive testing of combinations with different materials. The chairs and other furniture around the central meeting table are made from a variety of materials and colors, including wood, aluminum, cork, and plastic. With "ISHI-MIRAI Lab." we are combining the atmosphere of possible interior scenarios and a functional, furnished space, which aids in expanding the imagination by focusing on the many uses of marble and in maximizing the appeal of the stone. 

ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving
The "ISHI-MIRAI Lab." is intended to be a laboratory where the client, designers, and builders can explore how stone and marble can be used in building and architecture on various scales and in the future through dialogue and experience.

ISHIMIRAI Lab. Showroom / POINT + Spicy Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Project location

Bunkyo City, Japan

Spicy Architects
POINT Inc.
Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Japan

