Proudly presenting: ArchDaily Plus!

For a while now, ArchDaily has been striving to enhance your experience – exploring how to dive deeper into its content and reshape the ways in which it is delivered. What additional value can be brought to both new and established members of the community that enhances what ArchDaily represents?

The result: ArchDaily Plus – a membership plan offering a completely fresh user interface and exclusive new features while simultaneously supporting the continued delivery of tools and knowledge essential for everyone involved in creating a better-built environment. It provides even more daily inspiration while keeping critical information freely accessible (projects, news, in-house articles not older than six months).

As a member, you will be able to enjoy new features like ArchDaily Audio, ArchDaily Maps, ArchDaily Benefits, or the ArchDaily Archive and can help us achieve our mission of democratizing architecture while getting closer to our community at the same time. In addition, you will receive a monthly newsletter with tailor-made content and exclusive interviews, videos, and articles. And you will be able to browse all our content without the interruption of ads or an article limit.

Fresh User Interface

My ArchDaily has always been a tool for personal curation, creativity, and research. With ArchDaily Plus, the individual user experience now features a fresh design alongside new tools aimed at improving platform usability and effectiveness for daily applications.

This update includes a new visual language that draws on the history of the ArchDaily logo while introducing streamlined shapes for easier navigation and added value. Look out for the new icons upon logging into My ArchDaily – they enable more effective searches for inspiration and personalize the reading experience.

Exclusive Membership Features

But that's not all. To better package its content and improve access to a world of architectural insights, ArchDaily has designed new features within ArchDaily Plus that make navigating the platform (and the real world) more intuitive and rewarding. Here is an overview of what members can expect:

ArchDaily Archive: A centralized library of architectural information and insights spanning decades, now equipped with a brand-new search function.



A centralized library of architectural information and insights spanning decades, now equipped with a brand-new search function. ArchDaily Audio: For those without time to read, this curated selection of articles, project stories, and design trends offers an easy listening option to stay inspired anytime, anywhere.



For those without time to read, this curated selection of articles, project stories, and design trends offers an easy listening option to stay inspired anytime, anywhere. ArchDaily Maps: An interactive tool akin to a Global Architecture Atlas, offering guides to the world's metropolises and their built environment highlights.



An interactive tool akin to a Global Architecture Atlas, offering guides to the world's metropolises and their built environment highlights. ArchDaily Benefits: Exclusive discounts and perks from industry partners, including software tools, event tickets, and learning opportunities offered by top architecture and design brands and institutions.

How to Join

Curious? Learn more about signing up here. While there is no free trial period, a reduced price is available for those who choose annual payments or join the program before the end of 2024. For anyone uncertain, month-to-month payments are also an option before committing to a full year.

We can't wait to share this new dimension with you and want to thank you for your continued support!