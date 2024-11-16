One by One Flagship Showroom / Between the Walls

+ 25

Design: Victoria Karieva

City: Kyiv

Country: Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. The recently unveiled One by One Flagship Showroom in Kyiv marks an innovative addition to the city's retail landscape, introducing a blend of modern design and playful elements that redefine traditional shopping spaces. Conceptualized and crafted by the acclaimed design studio Between the Walls, this showroom is a departure from typical retail environments, providing a serene, joyous escape for visitors amid the backdrop of the ongoing challenges in Ukraine. As a leading mass-market fashion brand, One by One is celebrated for its accessible designs that empower individuals to express their distinct style. The new showroom mirrors this philosophy, showcasing a space that is both minimalist and brimming with character. With clean lines, thoughtful accents, and a focus on engaging design, the showroom not only highlights the brand's latest collections but also creates an inviting atmosphere where customers feel free to explore, interact, and immerse themselves in a unique retail experience.

The design approach for the showroom was deeply personal for the lead designer, Victoria Karieva. She explains, "This project was a personal reception of the opposing emotions I've been feeling due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Through the concept of the interactive pool and playful design elements, we wanted to offer an escape—a place where people could experience joy, ease, and a sense of distraction, even if just for a short while." This desire to counterbalance the emotional weight many are feeling led to a showroom that embodies lightness and whimsy.

One of the space's most captivating elements is a circular interactive pool filled with soft blue balls. This feature, reminiscent of a playful summer retreat, is designed to evoke a sense of freedom and childlike wonder. It's an invitation for visitors to step away from the every day and enjoy a moment of levity and relaxation, symbolizing a mini-vacation right in the middle of Kyiv. The pool is also visually stunning, effortlessly drawing attention and creating a delightful focal point within the minimalist interior. The showroom's layout is thoughtfully designed with the customer experience in mind. White walls and tiled floors provide a simple yet elegant canvas, while ambient lighting ensures a soft, comfortable atmosphere, avoiding harsh glares. The cozy seating area doubles as a photo zone, where visitors can capture their experiences and share them on social media, effectively extending the showroom's influence and creating a digital connection with a wider audience.

Each fitting room is designed with sleek modernity, featuring white tiles, round metallic stools, and carefully placed mirrors that enhance both comfort and aesthetics. These rooms, like the rest of the showroom, offer an Instagram-worthy backdrop, encouraging customers to document and share their interactions with the brand. The One by One Flagship Showroom represents a new approach to retail design—one that values emotional connection and customer engagement as much as functionality. By offering a space that radiates joy, lightness, and a touch of escapism, One by One has not only created a memorable shopping experience but also a sanctuary of positivity in challenging times.