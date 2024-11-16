Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio

House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio

Save

House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Exterior Photography, ForestHouse in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamHouse in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Image 5 of 37House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Invisible Studio creates a 'rough and ready' rural retreat to suit the climate of the Greek countryside - The new House in an Olive Grove was designed by Piers Taylor of Invisible Studio for his family, with an appreciation of the local climate and materials. The minimalist, and sometimes rough, aesthetic is a deliberate choice to create an architecture that is flexible for future adaptation while still providing for the basic needs of shelter, shade, sleep, and communal spaces.

Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Image 34 of 37
Plans
Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Jim Stephenson

Taylor has been visiting this area in Greece since the early 1970s and it was important that the new building should draw upon the rich local history of making rudimentary structures out of the materials that people had to hand. The island is still dominated by small-scale agriculture and there is a lack of preciousness that is a welcome antidote to the usual experience of architects trying to control the design and construction process. Inspiration was also taken from architects such as Glenn Murcutt, who pioneered a type of climate-responsive design that is heavily influenced by the landscape that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Image 12 of 37
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Image 5 of 37
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Image 35 of 37
Elevation and Sections
Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Jim Stephenson

The house is located in an earthquake zone and fire danger zone, and there are limited materials to build with other than reinforced concrete using local limestone aggregate (making formwork is a key local skill). There are simple rooms contained within the main volume, made entirely from concrete (walls, floors, ceilings, kitchen, some furniture), and on top, a large shaded living space under a corrugated roof supported on red oxide reinforcement bar trusses, again, drawing on the skills and materials available locally. There is no glass involved in the creation of the house, only galvanized weldmesh sliding screens, separate sliding insect screens, and plastic curtains. Materials were often selected by what was available from the hardware store in the village. There are no designer inflections that suggest this is (capital A) architecture. There is no gate, no fence, and no taming of the landscape around it.

Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

Piers Taylor, director of Invisible Studio said: "I wanted to create a building whereby all of the 'mistakes' are made evident, meaning the processes and decisions made by the locals who built the house. The organization of the formwork is eccentric but has a logic and a language based on the materials they had to hand, in and the sequence in which they worked. "There has been a conscious attempt to make a house that is rooted in the materials, techniques, and resources that exist in a small Greek island, existentially concerned with the loss of identity that comes from a multitude of ubiquitous and generic buildings that have been built here over the last 50 years. With House an Olive Grove, I had an increasing sense that there was an opportunity to develop architecture from the ordinary, the everyday, and the local which was overlooked in the pursuit of the generic Mediterranean tiled roof, cream rendered, marble-floored villa, in a context where the local has an extraordinary specificity and richness." 

Save this picture!
House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio - Image 26 of 37
© Jim Stephenson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Invisible Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "House in an Olive Grove / Invisible Studio" 16 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023586/house-in-a-olive-invisible-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags