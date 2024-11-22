Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairTorre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, WindowsTorre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, WindowsTorre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, WindowsTorre Picasso Offices / Destudio - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices, Offices Interiors, Sustainability
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Destudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3552 ft
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Andreu World, Vibia, Dynamobel, Interface, Viccarbe, Ecoclay, Formani, ICONICO, INCLASS, Marset, Mutina, Tarkett
  • Creative Director: Gabi Ladaria
  • Leed And Well Certification: Homu / Adolfi Muños y David Fernández
  • Construction Company: Elecnor / Laura Sierra y Bárbara Ortiz
  • Air Conditioning Calculation: Urculo / Enrique Sanchez
  • Lighting Calculation: Arkos Light / Javier Ebri
  • Program: Reception, Open Space for 4 workers + 4 occasional workers, dining room, 1 internal meeting room, 2 call booths, reprographic space, 2 meeting rooms that can be joined together, 2 more meeting rooms, waiting area, toilets for both sexes
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More Specs
Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Salva López

Text description provided by the architects. The office on the 42nd floor of Torre Picasso (Madrid) was born from a competition in which the client had a peculiar program for only 4 permanent workers in an area of 330 m2, to which occasionally are added more  employees coming from different company locations to hold meetings in the rooms of this office.

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Salva López

Given these premises, our proposal (which won) focused on clearly differentiating the working area from the commercial or meeting area and connecting these two areas by an iconic rotunda space that would serve as a reception area. In addition, we wanted to emphasize the views from this height at any point in the office, and give it a welcoming character that would avoid technological aesthetics without renouncing the use of such technology.

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Countertop, Chair, Glass
© Salva López

The working area is solved by two large tables arranged perpendicular to the views for the enjoyment of them. All the storage of this area is hidden to force an orderly maintenance. In this work wing, emphasis is placed on the use of materials such as clay boards and vegetation to eliminate harmful particles in the breathing environment.

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Image 36 of 40
Plan

The dining room is the most singular space in the working area and it’s designed as a small restaurant within the office, with a lot of decorative taste as it’s the perspective background for workers.

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Salva López
Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Salva López

The reception is undoubtedly the most iconic space of the project, to create a first scenographic impact on visitors. It is designed in a circular plan, with concentric custom designed furniture and an illuminated stretch ceiling that homogenizes this space and compresses it to a lower height, before moving on to the decompression zones.

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Image 9 of 40
© Salva López

The commercial or meeting wing is composed around a waiting area that gives access to four rooms, each of which has been designed independently from the rest to give them a certain singularity.

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Salva López

The entire project is focused on combining technology with the well-being of the workers. This technology is present in the complete domotization of the facilities (lighting, air conditioning, solar control, etc.) and has been combined with the use of materials such as clay coatings, wood and natural stones or acoustic elements such as wall panels and carpeting.

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Salva López
Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Salva López

In fact, this project has two independent certifications : LEED, which has to do with the sustainability of the project during the work and during the future life of the office; and WELL, which measures optimal parameters for the welfare of workers, so that the company can attract and retain talent.

Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Salva López

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Destudio
Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interior Design Offices Interiors Sustainability Spain

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Torre Picasso Offices / Destudio" [Oficinas Torre Picasso / Destudio] 22 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023558/torre-picasso-offices-destudio> ISSN 0719-8884

