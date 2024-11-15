Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office

The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, CityscapeThe Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Image 4 of 35The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Image 5 of 35The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Helsinki, Finland
  • Architects: INARO Integrated Architecture Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mika Huisman, Daniel Reini, Marc Goodwin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Riikku, Tiileri
  • Lead Architects: Antti Lehto, Sami Heikkinen, Vesa Humalisto, Anna-Kaisa Aalto
  • Design Team: INARO Integrated Architecture Office
  • City: Helsinki
  • Country: Finland
The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Cityscape
© Mika Huisman

Text description provided by the architects. The project seeks to explore how architectural design can support commonality and inclusion while reinterpreting the semi-dense perimeter block typology in a former warehouse area, Postipuisto, in Helsinki, Finland. Social inclusion forms the core of the design. The housing block accommodates affordable housing, co-housing, rental apartments, and owner-occupied units. The different housing tenure types share a common courtyard for all residents. The design of plan types is adjusted for each unit. For instance, the affordable apartments at the eastern tip of the block were designed for a local organization providing housing for low-income residents. Here, apartments for different households are mixed, including larger family apartments, studios, as well as special units with high-level accessibility for the elderly.

The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Image 7 of 35
© Daniel Reini
The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Image 32 of 35
Ground Floor Plan
The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mika Huisman

The design conforms to strict economic constraints. One of the design challenges was how to establish a pedestrian-friendly streetscape along the area's main street, despite the limited number of commercial spaces in the program and the need to place all utility spaces above the ground floor due to the poor soil conditions. The façade reflects the typological variation of the apartments. The upper-floor apartments are larger and feature spacious balconies, which provide shading for units with the highest solar gain. The uniform light volume of glazed balconies and white plaster creates a contrasting yet unifying element against the diverse hand-built brick walls. Consequently, the lower part generates a lively streetscape, while the visually lighter upper section aligns with the adjacent railway area. This horizontal landmark is visible from afar over the open railway landscape.

The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Image 5 of 35
© Mika Huisman
The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Image 34 of 35
South Elevation
The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Facade
© Marc Goodwin
The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Image 4 of 35
© Daniel Reini

To enhance inclusion and interaction among residents, shared spaces were carefully positioned. The entrance from the street leads to a shared lobby, creating a lively living room for the residents. The clever positioning of fire escape routes to the courtyard from the stairways enables furniture and wooden materials in the shared space, which would otherwise be prohibited due to fire regulations. A resident space with a kitchen is situated next to the lobby, enhancing the sense of community during daily life. The space, bookable through an online system, is currently used for various purposes, ranging from remote work to birthday parties. Additionally, a rooftop sauna is situated on the highest floor.

The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Image 28 of 35
© Mika Huisman

The design solutions for the spaces and interiors cater to all. In the lobby, a multi-sensory environment with a warm wood interior and clear contrasts, particularly on the floor surface, enables good orientation for those with limited vision or memory decline. The courtyard's vegetation is inspired by the Finnish forest, featuring granite rocks, pine, oak, juniper, and various ferns. Ground-floor apartments opening onto the courtyard have small private outdoor patios. 

The Cloud Block Inclusive Housing / INARO Integrated Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Mika Huisman

Top #Tags