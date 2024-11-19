African Heritage Hut / New Office

+ 10

Design Team: Jasmine Chung, Jackson Janicki

General Constructing: Human Scale

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Silman Structural Solutions

City: Chicago

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The North Lawndale Historical and Cultural Society (NLHCS) is dedicated to preserving and educating the community about North Lawndale's rich cultural heritage, its people, and its architecture. New Office provided pro bono design services to help NLHCS create a structure for their existing African Heritage Garden Patio.

The goal of this project is to design and construct a space that serves as a symbol of African heritage for the local community. The design is inspired by a traditional African hut, featuring a skylight to connect with nature and the sky, and a hearth to serve as a gathering place and resting area. The hut's plan is based on the Adinkrahene symbol, which consists of three concentric circles, symbolizing charisma, leadership, and greatness.

Today, the space is actively used by the local community for various events, offering a shaded resting area for gardeners and a venue for gatherings and celebrations. This structure has become a vital part of the community, fostering connections and honoring cultural heritage.