African Heritage Hut / New Office - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
African Heritage Hut / New Office - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
African Heritage Hut / New Office - Interior Photography, Beam
African Heritage Hut / New Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden

Public Architecture
Chicago, United States
  • Architects: New Office Works
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Annabell Ren, Elliott Riggen
  • Lead Architects: Moriah Adam, Elliott Riggen, Annabell Ren
African Heritage Hut / New Office - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Annabell Ren

Text description provided by the architects. The North Lawndale Historical and Cultural Society (NLHCS) is dedicated to preserving and educating the community about North Lawndale's rich cultural heritage, its people, and its architecture. New Office provided pro bono design services to help NLHCS create a structure for their existing African Heritage Garden Patio.

African Heritage Hut / New Office - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Elliott Riggen
African Heritage Hut / New Office - Image 13 of 15
Plan
African Heritage Hut / New Office - Interior Photography, Beam
© Annabell Ren

The goal of this project is to design and construct a space that serves as a symbol of African heritage for the local community. The design is inspired by a traditional African hut, featuring a skylight to connect with nature and the sky, and a hearth to serve as a gathering place and resting area. The hut's plan is based on the Adinkrahene symbol, which consists of three concentric circles, symbolizing charisma, leadership, and greatness.

African Heritage Hut / New Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Annabell Ren
African Heritage Hut / New Office - Image 11 of 15
Exploded Axonometry
African Heritage Hut / New Office - Image 9 of 15
© Annabell Ren

Today, the space is actively used by the local community for various events, offering a shaded resting area for gardeners and a venue for gatherings and celebrations. This structure has become a vital part of the community, fostering connections and honoring cultural heritage.

African Heritage Hut / New Office - Image 6 of 15
© Annabell Ren

Project location

Address:Chicago, United States

New Office Works
Cite: "African Heritage Hut / New Office" 19 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023548/african-heritage-hut-new-office> ISSN 0719-8884

