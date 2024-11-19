Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura

Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura

Save

Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 2 of 26Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 3 of 26Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 4 of 26Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 5 of 26Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Taiaçu, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Kaique Xavier, Pedrazzoli Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Debacco, Elettromec, Fani, Maxima Gourmet
  • Lead Architect: Kaique Xavier / Vitoria Dorigan Pedrazzoli
  • Structural: Daniel Palmeira Jr.
  • Contractor: Levorato & Silva Empreiteira
  • Lighting Consutlant: Green Iluminação
  • Marcenaria: Madeira e Arte
  • Automation And Sound: Casa Inteligente
  • City: Taiaçu
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 7 of 26
© Vitor Martins

Text description provided by the architects. On a perimeter of 10 x 14 meters, located in the rural area of ​​Taiaçu, in the interior of São Paulo, a leisure area emerges as a new space for meeting and chatting in the countryside. With two levels of construction, the leisure area occupies the highest part of the land. On the lower floor, the wine cellar and parking lot welcome family and friends.

Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 5 of 26
© Vitor Martins
Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 20 of 26
Planta - Adega
Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 18 of 26
© Vitor Martins

The project was born from the clear desire of the clients to establish a visual relationship with the adjacent open area. Thus, on the largest axis, a large opening of almost 8 meters appears as the first act of construction, framing the crop and the green massif as the background of the new space.

Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 9 of 26
© Vitor Martins
Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 21 of 26
Planta - Lazer
Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 10 of 26
© Vitor Martins

Two diagonals inclined in relation to the window cross the building perpendicularly, organizing the program and directing the user's view. The inclined wall, finished in Pedra Moledo, rises from the ground and does not touch the Cedrinho wood ceiling. Its design is intended to provide the necessary infrastructure for the bathrooms, breaking the construction limits and the perimeter rigidity.

Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 14 of 26
© Vitor Martins
Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 22 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 4 of 26
© Vitor Martins

On the opposite side, the island follows the same orientation as the wall, and together they define what is the living area and the support area.

Save this picture!
Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura - Image 3 of 26
© Vitor Martins

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estúdio Kaique Xavier
Office
Pedrazzoli Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura" [Lazer Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura] 19 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023498/leisure-taiacu-estudio-kaique-xavier-plus-pedrazzoli-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags