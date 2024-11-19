Leisure Taiaçu / Estúdio Kaique Xavier + Pedrazzoli Arquitetura

+ 21

Houses • Taiaçu, Brazil Architects: Estúdio Kaique Xavier, Pedrazzoli Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 280 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Debacco , Elettromec , Fani , Maxima Gourmet

Lead Architect: Kaique Xavier / Vitoria Dorigan Pedrazzoli

Structural: Daniel Palmeira Jr.

Contractor: Levorato & Silva Empreiteira

Lighting Consutlant: Green Iluminação

Marcenaria: Madeira e Arte

Automation And Sound: Casa Inteligente

City: Taiaçu

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. On a perimeter of 10 x 14 meters, located in the rural area of ​​Taiaçu, in the interior of São Paulo, a leisure area emerges as a new space for meeting and chatting in the countryside. With two levels of construction, the leisure area occupies the highest part of the land. On the lower floor, the wine cellar and parking lot welcome family and friends.

The project was born from the clear desire of the clients to establish a visual relationship with the adjacent open area. Thus, on the largest axis, a large opening of almost 8 meters appears as the first act of construction, framing the crop and the green massif as the background of the new space.

Two diagonals inclined in relation to the window cross the building perpendicularly, organizing the program and directing the user's view. The inclined wall, finished in Pedra Moledo, rises from the ground and does not touch the Cedrinho wood ceiling. Its design is intended to provide the necessary infrastructure for the bathrooms, breaking the construction limits and the perimeter rigidity.

On the opposite side, the island follows the same orientation as the wall, and together they define what is the living area and the support area.