La Sirène Pavilion and Madeleine Pelletier Youth Residence / Avenier Cornejo Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. The project began with La Sirène de Paris, one of the oldest independent amateur orchestras in France, founded in 1874. For decades, it rehearsed at 20 Rue Dareau, a space that had become obsolete. To secure its future, the association envisioned a mixed-use building, combining a music auditorium with housing for students and young workers, ensuring both cultural continuity and urban vitality. The design was guided by the need to anchor this historic institution within the city. Inspired by the Art Deco details of the district and the modernist horizontality of Le Méridien, the project balances solidity and permeability, with sculpted concrete, terraces, and framed openings, creating a space where music and daily life intertwine.

Located at the intersection of Rue Dareau and Rue Émile Dubois, the project harmonizes with the district's architectural diversity, where Haussmannian, modernist, and contemporary styles coexist. The new structure carefully integrates into this varied setting while reinforcing the identity of the neighborhood. One of the key references was Le Méridien, a 1968 residential complex with a Y-shaped design.

The project extends Le Méridien's architectural language, aligning with its horizontal balcony lines while introducing terraces and planted areas that enhance urban greenery. The stepped volumetry ensures that existing sightlines for neighboring buildings are maintained, minimizing the impact of the new structure while adding layers of architectural dialogue to the area.

The project prioritizes sustainability and has obtained E3C1 and BBC Effinergie 2017 certifications. One defining choice was to expose the reinforced concrete structure, avoiding unnecessary cladding, reducing material waste, and enhancing durability. The concrete is finished with bouchardé, matricé, and smooth textures, providing aesthetic variety while preserving its raw integrity. The auditorium features a 6-meter-high, column-free space, enabled by advanced load-transfer techniques. Bioclimatic strategies include brise-soleil for sun control, large bay windows for natural light, and energy-efficient insulation. The residences feature compact, modular furniture, optimizing space and reducing material waste. Green terraces improve insulation and support urban biodiversity.

The Pavillon de la Sirène is an innovative architectural project combining cultural and residential functions. The six-story building replaces an outdated rehearsal space with a modern music auditorium and affordable housing for students and young workers, enriching the local community and Paris' cultural scene. A major strength is its urban integration. Positioned next to Le Méridien, the design respects the architectural language while asserting a distinct identity.

The exposed concrete façade, with its varied textures, references both Art Deco and modernist aesthetics. The stepped volumetry preserves sightlines and introduces terraces that enhance urban greenery. The auditorium offers a spacious, acoustically optimized performance hall free of columns. Its refined entrance, inspired by Art Deco motifs, leads to a monumental staircase, setting the tone for a high-quality cultural experience.

Above, the Madeleine Pelletier Residence consists of 51 studios, designed for flexibility and comfort. Large bay windows maximize natural light, while custom modular furniture allows residents to personalize their space. Shared dining areas, a gym, and a terrace foster community interaction. Certified E3C1 and BBC Effinergie 2017, the project prioritizes bio-climatic design, energy efficiency, and green terraces, minimizing its environmental impact while reinforcing its architectural integrity.