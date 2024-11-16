Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio

Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio

Save

Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Image 2 of 18Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Image 3 of 18Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, WindowsApartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Image 5 of 18Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Valencia, Spain
  • Architects: Quadrat Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architects: Ramon Campos Carceller and Hugo Mompó Salvador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Image 6 of 18
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. A flat unused for 50 years, located in a corner building in the Ruzafa neighborhood in the city of Valencia. An obsolete and excessively compartmentalized distribution that deprived the property of spatial quality and natural light. An opportunity.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Image 8 of 18
© Mariela Apollonio

The space is stripped bare, eliminating partitions, cladding and false ceilings in poor condition, leaving the original structure uncovered. At the entrance are the common areas through which the rest of the rooms are accessed. The use of the traditional Alicante shutter delimits the public area of the flat and, in addition to resolving the different alignments existing in the central space, provides flexibility and gives the necessary degree of intimacy to each space.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Image 2 of 18
© Mariela Apollonio

The colour white dominates, leaving the spotlight on the spatial richness and the textures of the different materials. Wooden flooring runs throughout the house, except in the bathrooms where the original hydraulic tiles have been recovered.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Image 10 of 18
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mariela Apollonio

The south-west orientation of the main facade guarantees large thermal gains in winter. In summer, on the other hand, the window openings are protected with external alicantina blinds which protect us from the sun while allowing the cross ventilation so necessary in these Mediterranean areas. The interior shutters are also of great importance as they allow visual privacy to be preserved without impeding the circulation and renewal of air in each room.

Save this picture!
Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio - Image 7 of 18
© Mariela Apollonio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Valencia, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Quadrat Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Apartment in Russafa / Quadrat Estudio" [Apartmento en Russafa / Quadrat Estudio] 16 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023493/apartment-in-russafa-quadrat-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags