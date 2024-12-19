Meco’s House / DNSJ.arq

+ 13

Houses • Sesimbra (Castelo), Portugal Architects: DNSJ.arq

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 272 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Duravit CIFIAL , CIN , Oli , Sanitana , Velux , https://cin.com/deco/pt/en/ Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: DNSJ.arq / Nuno Simões

Project Team: Nuno Simões / Sergio Rebelo / Miguel Cavaleiro

Clients: Rui Costa e Luis Araújo

Engineering: Mário Neto - Engenharia, Consultadoria e Avaliações,

City: Sesimbra (Castelo)

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on an almost flat rectangular plot of land, the plot is oriented in a Northeast/Southwest direction culminating in a pine forest. We designed Meco’s house from the regeneration of a pre-existing house, with the idea of giving it a new character, rebuilding it with another quality. The main feature of the house is the relationship with the outside, being rebuilt in a single floor and endowed with a transparent façade that creates a panorama over the pine forest to the southwest from a large glazed area.

In contrast to the frontage of the façade are two volumes: the agricultural support with its porch, and the tank, both in exposed concrete. One can notice the horizontality of the proposed volumes in counterpoint to the verticality of the maritime pines.

The house has a rectangular shape and extends to the northeast side in a porch that gradually decreases in size. This porch contains several differentiated and open areas, such as a sheltered stay, a vehicle shelter, and a storage space.

The interior layout of the house privileges the social spaces, living room and kitchen, over the two proposed bedrooms. These spaces are used a lot to promote social occasions to divulge organic agriculture, from its culture to its confection. There is a strong connection between house and the land, so from any point of the house there is always the possibility of access to the outside. On the other hand, the house is self-sufficient; on a large terrace, there are the solar energy devices, and an open space dedicated to the car shelter and storage space.

We place the new buildings following the directions of the pre-existing constructions, as well as the presence of the maritime pines, with the intention of harmonizing the project to the whole. More than highlighting the house and the agricultural annex, the intention is to dilute their presence into the environment. Both the proposed materiality, as well as its simplicity and formal robustness, aim to emphasize the relationship between a property of agricultural production, inserted in a pine forest of maritime pines, and the buildings that are located on it.