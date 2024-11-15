The Duo Coffee Shop and Bar / Design Next Agency

+ 13

Visual Designer (Logo Development): Zee Zhang

Interior Designer / Interior Art Director: Tenzin Samphel

Architect / Engineer: Quin Wu

Project Manager: Kaylee Wong

Visual Art Director/ Project Manager: Alice Gu

Program / Use / Building Function: Day time Coffee & Night time Bar

Signages: Vida Signs

City: Queens

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Design Next Agency, a leading hospitality design-build group, introduces The Duo, a dynamic day-to-night café and bar at 36-20 Main St, Queens, NY. Spanning 1,070 square feet, The Duo offers Flushing locals a fresh, adaptable experience that seamlessly transitions from a cozy café by day to a lively cocktail bar by night. Tasked with maximizing the 30-ft ceilings without adding a second floor, DNA initially proposed an upper level for additional seating.

When the landlord declined, the team embraced the challenge, seizing an opportunity to make creative use of the expansive vertical space within budget. Looking upward, the blank canvas above called for something dramatic that would complement The Duo's elegant cocktail atmosphere at night. DNA envisioned a floating, twisting glass sculpture resembling a dragon in flight—a striking centerpiece designed to captivate.

"We wanted a centerpiece that truly embodies 'The Duo,'" says Tenzin Samphel, co-founder of Design Next Agency. "The dragon isn't just decorative—it's a dynamic light source that shifts with the time of day, setting the tone for a seamless transition from café to bar." The team developed a custom glass dragon installation with color-changing LED lights, allowing Duo's ambiance to shift effortlessly from day to night.

Each glass segment, weighing over 80 pounds, was suspended with reinforced steel wire, while a gridded floor guide helped align each piece with precision. The installation's tubular LED lights adjust in color and intensity, blending subtly by day and becoming a vibrant focal point by night. Designed with care and creativity, this unique feature resonates with the local's young, social-media-savvy crowd, giving The Duo a memorable and distinctive identity.

Other design highlights include:

Interior layout & functionality: The space features a dual-bar design, with a quick-service coffee bar at the front for a morning rush, while the back transforms into a cocktail bar with a mirrored effect, creating a vibrant, immersive atmosphere. This setup accommodates a range of patrons, from solo workers enjoying a quiet morning coffee to groups gathering for evening drinks.

Material selection & aesthetics: The design blends stainless steel, brown leather, gray boucle, and light oak wood for a contemporary yet inviting feel. Mirrored panels play a key role, enhancing the sense of space and reflecting the changing light throughout the day, adding depth and energy to the ambiance. Matte black accents provide contrast, emphasizing the venue's adaptable day-to-night transformation.

Mood lighting: Lighting is a core component of the design, with adjustable settings that transition from warm, welcoming tones during the day to vibrant, energetic hues at night, enabling the venue to shift effortlessly between its dual roles.

Now with The Duo soft opened, it has quickly become a go-to destination for young people in the Flushing neighborhood, offering a fresh hospitality model that accommodates different social needs. "Our goal was to craft a space that is both adaptable and timeless, driving engagement and growth," says Tenzin, "And we are glad we achieved it. Maximizing return on investment is always central to our design strategy, and 'The Duo' is a perfect example of how we achieve that through innovative design and industry expertise."

Building on the success of 'The Duo,' DNA is excited to announce upcoming projects, including 'Fleur' in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and 'Ren' on Grand Street, Brooklyn, both set to open soon.–