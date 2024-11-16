Full House / WARchitect

+ 6

Houses • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: WARchitect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 730 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Lead Architects: Thawin Harnboonseth

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This white gable-shaped house appears to be a single structure from the exterior, but it is two residences with very different purposes. The older brother owns the larger house, while his younger brother is the owner of the smaller one. Despite having their own families of their own, they still choose to be near each other and their parents, who are the grandparents of their offspring, as the focal point of the family, so that the grandparents can enjoy seeing their grandchildren grow up. In addition, on weekends their younger sister and her husband always visit. Up to ten people are living in this endearing gable house.

In addition to the fact that this site has roadways on three sides, the usable space for the functions must be taken into consideration. Property owners must be cautious about "setbacks," a building restriction since the useable area is decreasing from the setback borders (counted from the center of the streets). All things considered, we began by creating a relatively small three-story house plan that included all necessary features. The "living room" with its expansive sliding doors leading to the courtyards, "a decent number of bedrooms," depending on how many family members live on each side, and the "kitchen," which connects the two houses, are the common features of both.

The front of this home was intended to face north, which is consistent with the possibility of voids, and this side of the street is also wider than the others, according to the house's placement. This side of the home allows the house to show off its beauty more than other sides because no electricity lines run through it to obstruct the view. This house has a few holes in its design due to the electrical line surrounding its back, which is on the south side. Direct sunlight always shines on the east and west sides of the house, which are constructed with two layers of thick walls and without a single hole. Adopt the natural light into the courtyard inside the house to create privacy and make the building tidier with no uncontrollable openings (for example, bathrooms' small windows).

Our attempts to produce 3D representations revealed that the house's design is awkwardly proportioned and completely devoid of warmth. Next, we used architectural language to tackle the issue and create a distinctive shape for this house. We did this by using a gable shape that doesn't encroach on the design and that instantly conjures up images of "warm houses." Divide the form in half, making one side a solid wall and the other filled with empty space. In order to maximize the expression of a whole room, we construct thin edges using steel plates.

The primary six-column grids of the home were positioned at equal center distances from one another in the plan design. Two column spans—one on the solid side and one on the open side—will be needed for a single gable shape. We discovered that when all of the gables' dimensions and angles are the same, four identical pieces of gable form make a fantastic composition. The four gables are not connected to one another, but they do link from corner to corner or have no tangent at all. Additionally, a vertical level of gables and a size of a non-equivalent depth were planned methodically.

The simple white wall and light-colored wooden floor of this house are the architectural materials chosen to produce a "heart-warming" image. Suitable for children and the elderly, it is also easily maintained. White marble paneling highlighted a significant portion of the wall. A railing with a thin steel plate was designed in the hall stairs zone to make it safer for houses with children and to conserve space on the stairs. Hemispherical profile fiber-cement panels covering the fence add a unique dimension of light and shadow throughout the day.