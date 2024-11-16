The Recessed Residence / WARchitect

+ 13

Houses • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: WARchitect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Rungkit Charoenwat

Lead Architects: Thawin Harnboonseth

Text description provided by the architects. Initially, the landowner told us that he intended to construct two houses on the same plot of land. His parents will live in the first residence. It will have an exquisite, classic style. A person of working age will live in a different dwelling designed in a simple style. After giving it some thought, we discovered that although the area is larger than one rai, more than half of it is not suitable for infrastructure development since it crosses high-voltage electrical lines. It would be too crowded to build two homes close to one another. Moreover, the overall aesthetic appeal of two different house styles in one location is diminished.

In light of this, we would like to suggest merging them into one house with distinct internal functions. We will work on architectural design by fusing traditional and contemporary styles, using white frame angle recesses for the walls and ceiling to create a basic yet sophisticated effect.

As a result, the house's elevation will produce a dimension of light and shadow throughout the day. If you would like, we may create strip light lines behind the walls to give it a more contemporary appearance and make it appropriate for hosting parties in the garden at night. To ensure that the house has natural light throughout the day, its long sides will run parallel to its east and west sides. We will design the east side to be a completely solid wall because it will be adjacent to the road, giving the impression that it is the museum-like back of the house. For the west side of the house which has no construction area, it will connect with a big garden which will be the front of the house.

The apertures' height will be shortened by using the angle recess architectural style, which will help it avoid absorbing too much light from the west side. The concept for the son's space is "1 big room in the house," which will connect other locations, such as the pantry, shoe hall, and guest area. These sections will be constructed using the angle-recess approach, and the levels will be played with to create sofas and staircases.

Then, to make it appear like a big picture frame from the outside, connect the vacant space in the vertical line by building a stairway across the tree court. You'll find your bedroom and a mezzanine area for working as you ascend the stairs. It is also possible to open connections between these two places.

However, your parent's side space will be a large hall that appears to have no connections, but in reality, we will conceal revolving doors to blend in with the walls for your privacy and to keep the area neat.