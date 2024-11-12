Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  ​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects

​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects

​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Image 2 of 16​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Image 3 of 16​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Image 4 of 16​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Park, Offices
Jülich, Germany
  • Local Architect: ​Z-PLUS Architekturbüro
  • Landscape Designer: ​Julius Taminiau Architects
  • Modules Contractor: ​Staufer Holz
  • Structural Engineer: ​C. Hagedorn Ingenieure
  • Client: ​Brainergy Park Julich GmbH
  • City: Jülich
  • Country: Germany
  Did you collaborate on this project?
​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Image 2 of 16
© ​Norbert Wunderling & Julius Taminiau

Text description provided by the architects. Startup Village is a vibrant addition to Brainergry Park, a 7-hectare "energy transition" business park developed as part of the local shift from a coal-dependent economy. This colorful, dynamically designed village stands in contrast to the park's more formal, orthogonal, white-toned architecture.

​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Image 3 of 16
© ​Norbert Wunderling & Julius Taminiau

The Startup Village is organized on a hexagonal grid, providing a flexible foundation for growth and adaptation. Phase 1 was recently completed, and with all modules fully rented out, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. This success paves the way for Phase 2, anticipated to be completed by 2025/26. Each cell in the grid contains modular office units designed to be affordable workspaces for startups. Much like the "garage" beginnings of companies like Apple and Microsoft, these spaces serve as launchpads for transformative ideas. Grouped together, these "garages" foster a vibrant village setting where startups from various sectors can connect, collaborate, and inspire unexpected innovations. Inspired by the Renaissance citadel of Jülich, Startup Village reinterprets this architectural legacy. Where the original citadel stood as a bastion of protection, Startup Village is designed to welcome and embrace.

​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© ​Norbert Wunderling & Julius Taminiau
​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Image 11 of 16
© ​Norbert Wunderling & Julius Taminiau

The main building, a spacious public hub, integrates seamlessly into the grid, its grand scale and central placement marking it as the heart of the community. With expansive sliding windows and generous outdoor seating, the building invites interaction, reinforcing the Village's openness and inclusivity. The colorful modular units echo the vibrant hues of nearby village houses, infusing the Village with local charm and visual warmth. The main building features a green roof, while carefully integrated greenery and deciduous trees throughout the site provide natural summer shading and reinforce the Village's environmental ethos. The result is a "beehive" setting where innovation, nature, and community thrive together. This harmonious integration of colorful modules, greenery, and thoughtful design creates an inspiring and welcoming environment where people meet, exchange knowledge, and inspire one another, both in formal and informal settings. It's a place where ideas flourish, connections form, and the seeds of a sustainable future take root.

​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© ​Norbert Wunderling & Julius Taminiau

Our design prioritizes sustainability: each module is crafted primarily from locally sourced wood and is highly insulated for energy efficiency. Wood nails, rather than glue, hold the structures together, while large windows enable natural cross-ventilation, reducing the need for mechanical cooling. Green roofs and abundant plantings throughout promote biodiversity, provide natural cooling, buffer rainwater, and filter air. By incorporating greenery within and around the square, we aim to create a biodiverse biotope that enhances the site's ecological footprint. Startup Village Jülich is more than a workspace—it's a catalyst for change and a testament to the power of community-driven, sustainable innovation.

​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects - Image 4 of 16
© ​Norbert Wunderling & Julius Taminiau

Project location

Address:Jülich, Germany

Julius Taminiau Architects
Wood

Cite: "​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects" 12 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

