​Startup Village Julich / Julius Taminiau Architects

Local Architect: ​Z-PLUS Architekturbüro

Landscape Designer: ​Julius Taminiau Architects

Modules Contractor: ​Staufer Holz

Structural Engineer: ​C. Hagedorn Ingenieure

Client: ​Brainergy Park Julich GmbH

City: Jülich

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Startup Village is a vibrant addition to Brainergry Park, a 7-hectare "energy transition" business park developed as part of the local shift from a coal-dependent economy. This colorful, dynamically designed village stands in contrast to the park's more formal, orthogonal, white-toned architecture.

The Startup Village is organized on a hexagonal grid, providing a flexible foundation for growth and adaptation. Phase 1 was recently completed, and with all modules fully rented out, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. This success paves the way for Phase 2, anticipated to be completed by 2025/26. Each cell in the grid contains modular office units designed to be affordable workspaces for startups. Much like the "garage" beginnings of companies like Apple and Microsoft, these spaces serve as launchpads for transformative ideas. Grouped together, these "garages" foster a vibrant village setting where startups from various sectors can connect, collaborate, and inspire unexpected innovations. Inspired by the Renaissance citadel of Jülich, Startup Village reinterprets this architectural legacy. Where the original citadel stood as a bastion of protection, Startup Village is designed to welcome and embrace.

The main building, a spacious public hub, integrates seamlessly into the grid, its grand scale and central placement marking it as the heart of the community. With expansive sliding windows and generous outdoor seating, the building invites interaction, reinforcing the Village's openness and inclusivity. The colorful modular units echo the vibrant hues of nearby village houses, infusing the Village with local charm and visual warmth. The main building features a green roof, while carefully integrated greenery and deciduous trees throughout the site provide natural summer shading and reinforce the Village's environmental ethos. The result is a "beehive" setting where innovation, nature, and community thrive together. This harmonious integration of colorful modules, greenery, and thoughtful design creates an inspiring and welcoming environment where people meet, exchange knowledge, and inspire one another, both in formal and informal settings. It's a place where ideas flourish, connections form, and the seeds of a sustainable future take root.

Our design prioritizes sustainability: each module is crafted primarily from locally sourced wood and is highly insulated for energy efficiency. Wood nails, rather than glue, hold the structures together, while large windows enable natural cross-ventilation, reducing the need for mechanical cooling. Green roofs and abundant plantings throughout promote biodiversity, provide natural cooling, buffer rainwater, and filter air. By incorporating greenery within and around the square, we aim to create a biodiverse biotope that enhances the site's ecological footprint. Startup Village Jülich is more than a workspace—it's a catalyst for change and a testament to the power of community-driven, sustainable innovation.