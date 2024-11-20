Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyBúzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, StairsBúzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BedroomBúzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Image 5 of 27Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Armação dos Búzios, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Bloco Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  373
  • Lead Architects: Arq. Maicon Soares e Arq. Mauro Machado
Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

Text description provided by the architects. Búzios House was designed as a comfortable home that overlooks a private courtyard, adjacent to one of the most relevant golf courses in Latin America. On two floors, the residence houses the family's regular programme and provides accommodation for friends and family who choose the city as their vacation destination.

Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Image 5 of 27
© Roberta Gewehr

Located at a lower elevation than the condominium's street, the view from the front façade of the house is discreet, with privacy guaranteed by the slatted wood enclosure. Two vertical sheets of white stone define the boundaries of the ground floor, which houses the entire social area, fully integrated with the courtyard, service areas and the residents' suite.

Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Roberta Gewehr
Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Image 11 of 27
© Roberta Gewehr

As you enter the house, you discover the wide connection between the interior space and nature. A tree occupies the hall and its crown keeps company with those walking on the stairs. A large muxarabi panel, parallel to the balcony frames, delimits the living, dining and gourmet areas, and disguises the access to the service kitchen, lavatory, laundry and sauna.

Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Image 22 of 27
Ground Floor Plan
Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Roberta Gewehr

On the second floor, there are four suites facing the back with views of the sea, as well as living spaces, with a TV room and a terrace. The mixed construction system, with metal structures and reinforced concrete, is revealed through the large pergolas that visually form dividing planes between the floors. The strategy was also adopted to ensure the desired contemporary style, together with the hipped roof made of clay tiles, required by municipal requirements.

Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Roberta Gewehr

The materials used in the coverings and furniture permeate all the rooms of the project, guaranteeing the coastal atmosphere and serving as a base for the clients' furniture collection, acquired throughout their lives from all their travels around the world. The landscaping that complements the construction follows the guidelines defined by the condominium, which establishes the permitted species of vegetation with the aim of ensuring the preservation of the local biome.

Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr

Project gallery

Cite: "Búzios house / Studio Bloco Arquitetura" [Casa Búzios / Studio Bloco Arquitetura] 20 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023364/buzios-house-studio-bloco-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

