World
Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte

Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte

Hospital, Research, Sustainability
Paris, France
  • Project Owner: GHU Paris Centre Hospitalier Sainte-Anne
  • Program: Complete reconstruction of Sainte-Anne Hospital's university neuroscience center, including: a surgical and interventional area with 4 rooms and 2 electroconvulsive therapy rooms, an imaging department, 135 beds and spaces, consultation rooms, and a day hospital. The building has achieved the E+C- label (Energy 3, Carbon 1) with the installation of solar panels and 4,200 m² of green spaces.
  • Cost Consultant: US&CO
  • Total Cost: €49.2 million
  • Suppliers And Materials: Hand-molded terracotta bricks: Terreal (Terca model) Frames: Technal Hydro
  • General Contractor : CBC
  • Structural Engineering: Consultant Atixis
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering: EDEIS
  • Environmental Consultant: Oasiis
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Charly Broyez

Text description provided by the architects. In Paris (14th arrondissement), for the GHU Paris Centre Hospitalier Sainte-Anne (the project owner), Pargade Architects completed the new Neuroscience Center in 2024. This project bridges the legacy of architect Charles Auguste Questel (1807–1888) with a facility decidedly open to the city. Since its founding, Sainte-Anne Hospital has been a laboratory for mental health and also serves as a laboratory for architecture and urban planning. Within this demanding heritage context, the Neuroscience project, designed by Pargade Architectes, envisions the hospital of tomorrow through its architectural approach.

Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Charly Broyez

The program called for a complete reconstruction of Sainte-Anne's neuroscience university center, comprising a four-room operating and interventional sector, two electroconvulsive therapy rooms, an imaging department, 135 beds and spaces for consultations, and a day hospital. Furthermore, the program's ambition was to create a strong connection between psychiatry and neuroscience, leading to a design approach that considers the entirety of the seven-hectare site, half of which is landscaped as green spaces.

Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Charly Broyez
Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Image 17 of 23
Plan - Context
Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Image 3 of 23
© Charly Broyez
Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Image 20 of 23
Plan - 1st floor b/w
Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Interior Photography
© Charly Broyez

The functional organization of the Neuroscience Center thus meets the new complexities of hospital programs. The center is arranged with flexible multi-purpose floors, adaptable to different zones centered around patient flows and optimized management of horizontal and vertical circulation. Hospital-university hubs, or satellites, interconnected and accessible to the city, are situated within the historical framework around a cooling green area. The project thus shapes the future site layout, paving the way for the "hospital eco-district of tomorrow."

Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Interior Photography, Glass
© Charly Broyez
Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Image 7 of 23
© Charly Broyez
Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Image 23 of 23
Plan - Extrusion
Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Charly Broyez

In continuation of Questel's utilitarian neoclassical architectural style, the choice of a pure volumetric form, with a reduced vocabulary of repetitive elements, creates a sense of unity and completeness. The handmade limestone-colored brickwork connects the structure with its surroundings, bridging the Parisian suburban and historical settings, with a new urban square that interfaces between the street and the interior of the site. Set apart from the historical quadrangle of Sainte-Anne, the project reinforces the hospital's overall pavilion layout, highlights its perfect geometry, and opens it resolutely to the city.

Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Charly Broyez

Project location

Paris, France

PARGADE Architecte
Cite: "Neuroscience Center Sainte-Anne Hospital / PARGADE Architecte" 11 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

