© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture, Community Center
Redmond, United States
  • Architects: Johnston Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  52000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lara Swimmer Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carpentry Plus, Freres Engineered Wood
  • Lead Architects: Opsis Architecture
Redmond Senior and Community Center / Johnston Architects - Exterior Photography
© Lara Swimmer Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Redmond Washington's Municipal Campus has a vibrant new addition: a 52,000-square-foot, recreation facility designed by Opsis Architecture of Portland, OR and Johnston Architects (JA) of Seattle, WA. The state-of-the-art Redmond Senior & Community Center is a hub for health, wellness and connection, designed to bring generations together while becoming a source of civic pride for the city.

Redmond Senior and Community Center / Johnston Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lara Swimmer Photography

Prioritizing sustainability throughout this project, Opsis and JA utilized various innovative features to achieve design and efficiency goals. Mass Plywood Panels (MPP) made from climate-resilient wood emphasize a deep commitment to eco-friendly design, and the building's energy needs are met through air-source heat pumps for efficient heating and cooling. This highly efficient building aligns perfectly with Redmond's Climate Emergency Declaration goals, demonstrating a commitment to carbon neutrality.

Redmond Senior and Community Center / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography
© Lara Swimmer Photography
Redmond Senior and Community Center / Johnston Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Lara Swimmer Photography

Blurring the lines between urban and natural environments, the integrated design team embraced biophilic principles with sweeping wooden elements that evoke a sense of warmth and tranquility. Expansive windows and indoor/outdoor spaces allow natural light and fresh air to permeate the building, creating an inviting and calming atmosphere for visitors of all ages. A series of activity spaces, including a gymnasium, fitness rooms, and classrooms, cater to the physical and social well-being of the community, while a dedicated lounge, coffee counter and library serve the senior adult population.

Redmond Senior and Community Center / Johnston Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lara Swimmer Photography

Intended by Opsis and JA to be adaptable and inclusive, the Redmond Senior & Community Center provides flexible spaces, from a commercial kitchen-equipped community room for events and gatherings to the Kids Zone, where Redmond's youngest residents can engage in creative and exploratory play. Public art celebrating Redmond's cultural heritage and diversity is also a focal point both inside and out, with a striking multi-story mural welcoming visitors at the entry. Built for longevity, the space serves as a place where Redmond residents, young and senior, families and individuals, can come together to pursue health, enrichment, and fun.

Redmond Senior and Community Center / Johnston Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lara Swimmer Photography

Project location

Address:Redmond, United States

Johnston Architects
Cite: "Redmond Senior and Community Center / Johnston Architects" 10 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023339/redmond-senior-and-community-center-johnston-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

