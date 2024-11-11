Son Tra Art Exhibition Center / Ho Khue Architects

+ 29

Structural Consultants: Tin An

Constructor: Saiko

Landscape Design: BGD

City: Da Nang

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Son Tra Art Exhibition Center serves as both a public space and a new cultural icon. The project was designed as an elevated walking park and exhibition space. It's like a green-winged bird soaring over the central sports complex, combining nature and artistry in the heart of the city. Its multi-use design is perfect for photographs and memories.

The Son Tra district People's Committee commissioned Ho Khue Architects to design an exhibition center that would preserve and showcase local artwork while also serving as a vibrant hub for artists from the region to network and engage. Within the sprawling sports complex, the design team reinvented the concept of public space. Visitors experience exhilaration while exploring a garden elevated above the city and walking along a twisting bridge that appears to float amidst the treetops. As they take in the panoramic views of the Han River at sunset it creates a romantic and beautiful experience. This raised garden setting converts the project into a place of delight, inviting both locals and visitors to reconnect with nature and culture in a unique, elevated setting. It provides for a flurry of selfies as well as a meditative place to relax and unwind.

Traditional exhibition spaces often adhere to simple, geometric forms. But must they always? In contrast to the formality that characterizes public buildings in Vietnam, the design team intended to inject a new, vibrant architectural expression into the city's surroundings. The project was inspired by the image of a seagull, which is a familiar bird among the coastal dwellers of Son Tra District, where the project is located. This vision was realized with a flowing, multi-functional concrete ribbon that threads throughout the space, creating the pavilion's form and structure. There is a seamless flow throughout including the sports center. The specially designed pillars perform many functions. This architectural element serves a variety of roles, including effortlessly transitioning from a roof to a wall, an entrance canopy to steps leading to the rooftop, and even structural columns in some areas. This adaptable design embodies the spirit of freedom and fluidity, reimagining what a public exhibition space may be.

The pavilion's roof is planned as a park surface with varying elevations, resulting in a dynamic landscape that invites exploration. This creates expansive areas below for public usage. Different layers of the landscapes create distinct outdoor spaces for recreation, walking, and sightseeing. This combination of exhibition space and elevated park combines art and community in a welcoming, natural setting.

A wide variety of native plant and tree species were carefully chosen to ensure the growth of the green spaces in Central Vietnam's tough environment. Plantings were carefully chosen so that, as the trees develop, their shade will not hinder the establishment of natural grass on the paths leading to the rooftop park. To support the steeply sloped green roof and avoid soil erosion during heavy rains, the landscape team at Ho Khue Architects used a terraced strategy comparable to mountainous farming. This approach protects the roof slope, resulting in a lush, long-lasting landscape that mixes in with the surroundings. Some of Vietnam's most beautiful and iconic areas are high country terraces.

The Son Tra Art Exhibition Center is an ethereal meeting place that allows imaginations to soar. The sustainable design is both structural and living and will endure in the minds and photographs of visitors. It's a structural and aesthetic dream.