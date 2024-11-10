Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  University
  Iran
  5. Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co

Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co

Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Image 2 of 16Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Interior Photography, FacadeLearning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Interior Photography, WindowsLearning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Interior PhotographyLearning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University, Extension
Mashhad, Iran
  • Architects: Naghan Co, Tech Faru
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Parham Taghioff
  • Lead Architects: Hamed Kamelnia
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Faculty of Architecture
  • Collaborators: Naghshan co.
  • City: Mashhad
  • Country: Iran
Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. In Iran, there are usually fewer opportunities for architects to design educational buildings. A few years ago, a typical building was granted to the Faculty of Architecture to rebuild it according to their future needs. It was a skeletal building structure in two floors with a U-shaped space and an underground space. A central space was then created, as a vital environment for learning.

Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Image 6 of 16
© Parham Taghioff
Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Image 13 of 16
Plan
Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Parham Taghioff

The learning garden was designed with the elements of Iranian architecture corresponding to a school of Architecture. Throughout the construction phase, students could observe the formation process of a plan during their repeated visits, which acted as a classroom for them. Our major focus in reconstruction and restoration of the project was to revive the dead and missing spaces.

Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghioff
Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Image 15 of 16
3d section
Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Interior Photography, Windows
© Parham Taghioff

A further substantial change made, was connecting the underground floor to the garden with a staircase to revive and restore the underneath spaces as a functional part in the faculty. This change, created an opportunity for students' gatherings and also connected the underground floor to the landscape by means of a sunken courtyard.

Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Image 2 of 16
© Parham Taghioff
Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Image 14 of 16
Diagram

Some noteworthy features in this project are:
- Attending to the users' Patterns of behavior
- Color in learning spaces
- Applying features of Iranian architecture in the spaces: overlapping frames, transparency, reflection, sense of presence in Persian garden, and using elements such as water, light, colored glass, porches, bridges, stairs, and columns (memories). 
- Creating a microclimate: Atrium space, serves as a winter garden in winters. Opening the valves in summers, creates wind-catcher-effect in engendering a cellar-like environment downstairs.

Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co - Interior Photography, Facade
© Parham Taghioff

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Mashhad, Iran

About this office
Tech Faru
Office
Naghan Co
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityRefurbishmentExtensionIran

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityRefurbishmentExtensionIran
Cite: "Learning Garden / Tech Faru + Naghan Co" 10 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023313/learning-garden-tech-faru-plus-naghan-co> ISSN 0719-8884

