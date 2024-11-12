Big 5 Global and LiveableCitiesX: Premier Global Gathering for Urban Development and Construction Leaders

As global urbanization accelerates, the demand for forward-thinking urban development and construction strategies is more pressing than ever, with an estimated 80% of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2080—particularly in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. From 26 to 29 November, Big 5 Global, together with co-located events LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and Future FM, will host five strategic summits, bringing together 1,500 leaders from both government and the private sector to shape the future of urban communities.

"As cities in the Global South face challenges like overcrowding and resource optimization, the Global North faces the complexities of aging populations and infrastructure, all which require immediate action. This calls for governments, national vision initiatives and the construction sector to work together and build liveable cities of tomorrow," said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

Big 5 Global, together with LiveableCitiesX, has established itself as the epicentre of thought leadership, uniting visionaries, innovators and policymakers to shape the future of urban development and set the agenda for sustainable growth and resilient infrastructure.

Regional leaders align with national visions

The urban construction and infrastructure sector across the MEASA region is booming, with $6.75 trillion worth of projects currently underway. National visions, such as UAE Vision 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030, are major drivers, pushing forward urban development and economic diversification. Aligning with these goals, Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit and LiveableCitiesX Summit will bring together global leaders from both government and private sectors to lead strategic discussions on innovation, sustainability and the future of urban development.

"The United Arab Emirates stands at the forefront of sustainable global leadership across all sectors, one of them being construction," said His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy & Infrastructure. "Our commitment extends beyond dialogue to tangible actions, exemplified by our commitment to adopting global innovative solutions to improve the quality of life of the society. At this year's Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit, I look forward to addressing the significance of public and private sector collaboration in building a future-ready and greener industry as well as promoting collective partnerships, technology and advanced sciences."

Among the UAE-based speakers headlining the summits are H.E. Maysarah Eid, Acting Director General, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre; H.E Dr. Saif Al Nasri, Undersecretary, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi; Gurjit Singh, Chief Development Officer, Aldar Properties and Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO, Deyaar Developments. Meanwhile, expertise from Saudi Arabia, including high-profile representatives from Red Sea Global, ROSHN, Osool Real Estate, Quality of Life Program Centre, General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information will also contribute insights at the summits.

International speakers shape global conversations

For the first time in the MEASA region, globally renowned speakers will participate in these summits, bringing perspectives and real-life examples that align with urban development and construction trends worldwide.

One such speaker, His Excellency Robert Beugré Mambé, Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire, the largest economy in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, will deliver a keynote address at the LiveableCitiesX Summit. Commenting on his participation, His Excellency said: "The future of our nations lies in building cities that are resilient and liveable, which demands a visionary approach that combines sustainable urban planning with robust infrastructure and deep-rooted community engagement. I am honoured to participate in the LiveableCitiesX Summit, where we will share insights and shape the blueprint for a sustainable and thriving urban future for generations to come."

In the lead-up to Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit, Fred Mills, Founder and Managing Director of The B1M, emphasized the transformative role of construction in shaping the future of cities. He said: "From pioneering energy projects to transformative urban regeneration and vital infrastructure developments, construction is at the heart of progress. In my keynote address at Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit, I will share some of the most inspiring examples of how construction is changing the world today and explore what we can do as an industry to enhance our impact, innovate and build our future projects."

Guided by Saudi Vision 2030, Riyadh continues its journey to becoming one of the most liveable and vibrant cities in the world. The LiveableCitiesX Summit aligns with the municipality's mission of creating sustainable, resilient cities that enhance quality of life.

"At Riyadh Municipality it is our aim to create vibrant, sustainable and resilient urban spaces, enhancing the quality of life for all residents and enabling the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda. LiveableCitiesX Summit aligns with our mission, as we place well-being, sustainability and livability at the heart of our city's development," said Eng. Hussain Saud AlSudairy, Deputy Mayor at Riyadh Municipality.

Eng. Mohammed Alwabely, Vice Deputy Mayor for Iconic Projects at Riyadh Region Municipality, said: "By leveraging innovative urban design, sustainable practices and community-cantered spaces, we at Riyadh Municipality aim to create an environment that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, driving both economic growth and enhancing quality of life for all residents."

Notable international speakers joining the summits are Lord Udny-Lister, UK Co-Chair, UAE-UK Business Council, who also served as the Chief Strategic Advisor to the former Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson. Sandro Alex Cruz de Oliveira, Secretary of Infrastructure Paraná – Brazil, Infrastructure Secretariat of the State of Paraná; Lufuno Ratsiku, President, South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP); and Prof. Carlos Moreno, Founder of the 15-minute City Concept and Scientific Director of the research lab "Entrepreneurship Territory Innovation", IAE Paris-Sorbonne, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Commenting on his participation, Prof. Moreno said: "In the pursuit of sustainable and vibrant urban living, the proximity city concept has never been more relevant. This model is about creating cities that prioritize well-being, reduce carbon emissions and build a strong sense of community. I am passionate about sharing this vision and collaborating with leaders at the LiveableCitiesX Summit to transform our cities into a place for everyone regardless of socio-economic background."

For more information, visit Big 5 Global and LiveableCitiesX's websites.