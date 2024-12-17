JO Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a residential condominium in Guarujá, a city about an hour and a half from São Paulo, this summer retreat takes advantage of the main view to create solutions that prioritize privacy and enjoyment of the living and leisure spaces. This beach house was commissioned by a long-standing client of the office, a couple who spends their vacations on the coast with their family and friends. During our first visit to the site, we understood that we should explore the back of the plot, which offers a view of the sea and where the access to the beach is located. On the other side, the front, accessed through an internal street of the condominium with constant traffic, needed to be more closed-off, while the side facades, in close proximity to neighboring properties, required visual protection. From this analysis, the image of a long, slender volume perpendicular to the access road, supported by slender eaves, emerged on the small plot corresponding to the buildable perimeter. Maintaining the horizontality of the proportion from the exterior and consequently reducing the overall height of the building, we worked with the idea of a half-level. This solution breaks the rigidity of the interior space and allows for different ceiling heights throughout the program.

Ensuring privacy for the residents, upon arrival, a rhythmic ensemble of vertical wooden brises-soleils made of Accoya wood envelops the facade of the upper volume, which is supported by slender circular-section pillars located at the ends, providing protection for the cars from rain and direct sunlight. With a cozy atmosphere, the entrance hall is materialized through a tunnel with a height of 2.25 meters (approx. 7 ft) covered in gray-washed Freijó wood slats and brises-soleils of the same material, revealing glimpses of the tropical garden that surrounds the residence. The space opens up to a large double-height area of 6.40 meters (approx. 20 ft) illuminated by a zenithal opening. The block located in the transition from the entrance to the living area houses the powder room, storage, and service areas. One of the programmatic premises was that the living and dining rooms should be spacious enough to accommodate guests. With this in mind, slender pillars resting on the ends create a generous central open space spanning 14 meters in width.

Stone-clad walls, slightly lower than the ceiling, protect the interior from direct views of the neighbors, enclosing the support structures and extending through the living area to the veranda. Between the vertical (walls) and horizontal (ceiling) planes, the enclosure is made of glass panels, adding lightness to the ensemble. It is worth emphasizing that these projections hide a small storage area and a powder room with external access, as well as niches for a gas fireplace and the gourmet veranda counter. Creating a play of solids and voids, a volume covered in wooden slats, like a monolithic structure, houses the kitchen, pantry, and service area. Visual communication between inside and outside is ensured through large glass windows, which, when retracted, integrate the living rooms with the veranda, gourmet area, and pool, creating a continuous axis. Reinforcing this concept, the materials that cover the interior extend to the exterior: granite on the floors and Freijó wood slats on the ceiling. The direction of the slats directs the residents’ gaze towards the panoramic view.

Highlighting the harmonious relationship between architecture and landscape, the main spaces open towards the privileged view of the sea. From the pool, positioned on a plateau elevated a few meters above beach level, the residents enjoy the panoramic view. Above the double-height space in the interior, an inviting staircase connects the three floors, designed to create the most enjoyable transition possible. We positioned the staircase above an internal garden, illuminated by a large skylight. This axis ensures that a large part of the house is permanently illuminated throughout the day. On the second level, with openings towards the street, we have the entertainment room, equipped with a home theater and game area. Its mid-level position allows the residents to contemplate the horizon from the seating area, emphasizing the visual connection to the landscape from all floors.

A block covered in wooden panels mimics the support powder room and a guest suite. In this project, the roof is divided into two levels, with a slight difference in height, creating a linear gap with a glass closure that poetically frames the treetops, noticeable from the circulation gallery of the bedrooms. On the upper floor, five suites are distributed along the central corridor. The children’s and guest bedrooms are located on the sides and protected on the exterior by wooden panels with folding openings, which preserve privacy without blocking the entry of natural light and ventilation. When fully opened, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, combined with a guardrail of the same material, maximize the illumination. The panels in the bathroom facade are fixed, while the ones in the private areas of the children’s bedrooms partially transform into pergolas covered with glass, providing illumination for the bath countertop and bathing area.

Unveiling the gradient where the sky meets the sea, the master suite is strategically positioned facing the beach. Like the side facades, wooden brises-soleils are supported by slender eaves, which, when retracted, bring the landscape inside. For greater comfort in terms of temperature and lighting, we developed a system of double sliding panels in front of the bedroom windows. When closed, these panels interrupt the passage of light and air. In terms of materials, at the client’s request, who gave us considerable freedom in the development of the proposal, we opted for the use of natural materials in shades of gray. Accoya wood panels – chemically treated for increased durability in outdoor exposure – cover the facades, entrance hall, and interior volumes. Freijó wood slats line the ceiling, while the stone covers the perimeter walls and the floors of all social spaces. This combination creates a welcoming sensation in harmony with the contemporary aesthetic language that defines the project.