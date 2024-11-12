Las Torres House / gr-os

+ 23

Houses, Renovation • Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Architects: gr-os

Area: 350 m²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Simone Marcolin

Manufacturers: Carinbisa, Castro, Gerflor, PINAR MIRÓ, Tres, Vilar Albaro

Lead Architects: Juan Gurrea Rumeu

Quantity Surveyor: Jordi Torra

Services Engineer: Carme Iturbide

Structural Engineer: Juan Ignacio Eskubi

Main Contractor: Ernesto Cabello

Services Engineers: 2 PI R

Structural Engineers: Eskubi Turró Arquitectes

Main Contractors: PDC Serveis

City: Esplugues de Llobregat

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The estate "Las Torres" was commissioned in the 1870s by the ancestors of the current owner. Originally built as a summer residence, it was later divided into three separate units and briefly used as a school during the Spanish Civil War. Our project has involved the renovation of one of the units, which was in a state of disrepair and had suffered several alterations that significantly damaged its original design.

The first phase consisted of understanding the initial layout by consulting archival materials and conducting selective demolitions. We stripped the dwelling back to its foundational state, uncovering a hidden vault, sealed doors, and four different types of slabs—each representing different historical periods and indicating extensive modifications.

The house was originally designed by August Font Carreras in an eclectic style, lacking the revolutionary intent of Art Nouveau. The facade is listed, and it has been carefully restored to preserve its original appearance. The only new addition is a thin steel pergola which emerges gently from the ancient bougainvillea, reinforcing the relationship between interior and exterior.

The new program and services have been introduced strategically respecting the main spaces, defined by structural vaults or coffered ceilings. A new sequence of double circulation between rooms adds dynamism to the plan and brings coherence to the whole. Our interior design choices: checkerboard floors, dark walnut-panelled walls, white marble, and upholstered built-in furniture evoke associations with the client's childhood memories, spent in a modern house designed by Correa&Milá within the same estate.

One of the aims of our project has been to reconfigure the traditional relationship between service and family spaces. Interrogating the spatial dynamics of domestic work, we have modified the internal layout to create a more equitable and integrated environment, reflecting contemporary values while respecting the historical narrative of the home.

The attic was a dark and confined space containing the old servants' quarters. It was only accessible via a narrow spiral staircase connected to the kitchen. We have transformed this space by opening it up and connecting it with the main living areas; adding a sleek steel staircase and creating a dramatic double-height space. Occupying the gap of the old service staircase, an elevator has been introduced to improve accessibility.

Energy efficiency has been significantly increased. The envelope has been insulated and the ground floor slab has been thermally upgraded during underpinning. In addition, the installation of solar panels and an ASHP system reduce energy consumption.