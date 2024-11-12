Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP

+ 19

Retail • Shuwaikh Industrial, Kuwait Architects: TAEP/AAP

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 11923 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Mohammad Taqi Ashkanani

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project EGGER Hansgrohe Technal Rako Bobrick , CAME , EGE , Hafele , Hormann , JIALIFU , Roca , TERRAZZO LTD Manufacturers:

Team: Abdulatif Almishari, Rui Vargas, Carla Barroso, Telmo Rodrigues, João Costa, António Brigas, Elvino Domingos , Gonçalo Silva, Nuno Roque, Mariana Gouveia, Abdul Aziz, Lionel Estriga, Pedro Miranda, Bruno Alves, Tiago Brito, Tiago Lopes, Duarte Correia, Hassan Javed

MEP: Ruben Gonçalves, João Catrapona, Mohamed Hassan, Ahmed Shawqi Sadeeq, Ron Favor, Bruno Simões

Graphic Design: Fábio Dimas, Aquilino Sotero

Site Supervision: Mohammed Shata, Marwa Marzouq, Ahmed M.Quotab, Roderick Mangampo, Shoaib Mujahid, Ahmed Abdulaziz, Hassan Javed

Stucture: R5 Engineers

City: Shuwaikh Industrial

Country: Kuwait

Text description provided by the architects. Plot 62 is a commercial project located within Shuwaikh Industrial Area, in the chamfered corner plot of 21st Street with 26th Street. This building of simple rectangular shapes, neutral tones, and raw materials, fills the existing urban volumetric gap.

It is composed of three levels above the ground and one underground, vertically connected through four main access cores, exterior stairs, and other partial connections, including car elevators. It is organized around an open flexible central courtyard, suitable for several different types of use, where to is directed all the human flux. The building features three dynamic street-facing facades, primarily glazed and adorned with branding and store advertisements, where the main and secondary pedestrian entrances are located, along with access to the car parking area.

The vast program is logically structured on the four layers that can host, from top to bottom, several office spaces, as well as stores or workshops and warehouses, along with an indoor parking area on the lower level. All activities revolve around the central square, which is a focal point in this structure, designed to be the core of the project dynamics and a new important nucleus of the city's fabric. The technical roof, as well as several compartments throughout the entire building, comply with the complex infrastructural specifications and functional demands of an urban edification of this scale, fulfilling the needs of those who use it.