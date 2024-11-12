Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP

Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail
Shuwaikh Industrial, Kuwait
  • Architects: TAEP/AAP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11923
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammad Taqi Ashkanani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EGGER, Hansgrohe, Technal, Rako, Bobrick, CAME, EGE, Hafele, Hormann, JIALIFU, Roca, TERRAZZO LTD
  • Team: Abdulatif Almishari, Rui Vargas, Carla Barroso, Telmo Rodrigues, João Costa, António Brigas, Elvino Domingos , Gonçalo Silva, Nuno Roque, Mariana Gouveia, Abdul Aziz, Lionel Estriga, Pedro Miranda, Bruno Alves, Tiago Brito, Tiago Lopes, Duarte Correia, Hassan Javed
  • MEP: Ruben Gonçalves, João Catrapona, Mohamed Hassan, Ahmed Shawqi Sadeeq, Ron Favor, Bruno Simões
  • Graphic Design: Fábio Dimas, Aquilino Sotero
  • Site Supervision: Mohammed Shata, Marwa Marzouq, Ahmed M.Quotab, Roderick Mangampo, Shoaib Mujahid, Ahmed Abdulaziz, Hassan Javed
  • Stucture: R5 Engineers
  • City: Shuwaikh Industrial
  • Country: Kuwait
Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP - Image 16 of 24
© Mohammad Taqi Ashkanani

Text description provided by the architects. Plot 62 is a commercial project located within Shuwaikh Industrial Area, in the chamfered corner plot of 21st Street with 26th Street. This building of simple rectangular shapes, neutral tones, and raw materials, fills the existing urban volumetric gap.

Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mohammad Taqi Ashkanani
Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP - Image 22 of 24
Section
Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© Mohammad Taqi Ashkanani

It is composed of three levels above the ground and one underground, vertically connected through four main access cores, exterior stairs, and other partial connections, including car elevators. It is organized around an open flexible central courtyard, suitable for several different types of use, where to is directed all the human flux. The building features three dynamic street-facing facades, primarily glazed and adorned with branding and store advertisements, where the main and secondary pedestrian entrances are located, along with access to the car parking area.

Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP - Image 13 of 24
© Mohammad Taqi Ashkanani
Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP - Image 24 of 24
Axonometry (Shop)
Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP - Image 14 of 24
© Mohammad Taqi Ashkanani

The vast program is logically structured on the four layers that can host, from top to bottom, several office spaces, as well as stores or workshops and warehouses, along with an indoor parking area on the lower level. All activities revolve around the central square, which is a focal point in this structure, designed to be the core of the project dynamics and a new important nucleus of the city's fabric. The technical roof, as well as several compartments throughout the entire building, comply with the complex infrastructural specifications and functional demands of an urban edification of this scale, fulfilling the needs of those who use it.

Plot 62 / TAEP/AAP - Image 11 of 24
© Mohammad Taqi Ashkanani

