Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI

Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Exterior Photography, WindowsPenínsula House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Interior Photography, WindowsPenínsula House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Interior Photography, WindowsPenínsula House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePenínsula House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects Of Record: Eduardo França e Marcos Franchini
  • Collaboration | Stage 1: Amanda Castilho, João Pedro Pujoni Facury, José Henrique Paiva e Sofia Vasconcelos
  • Architects | Stage 2: Carlos Alberto Maciel, Marcos Franchini e Rafael Gil
  • Collaboration | Stage 2: Gabriella Sevilha, Jairo Câmara e Thomáz Marcatto
  • Structure And Complementary Projects: Y&D Engenharia (Maria de Fátima Duque e Marcos Aurélio Gonçalves)
  • Landscaping: Flávia D'Urso
  • Interiors: Nídia Duarte
  • Lighting Project: Raquel Barros - Iluminar
  • Execução De Obra: QUALIS
  • Project: 2019 /2020
  • área De Intervenção: 570m²
  • Country: Brazil
Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this residence was developed in two distinct and complementary stages. Its construction began based on the original design, but due to specific circumstances generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was acquired by a new family, who carried out the necessary interventions to meet their demands.

Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti
Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Image 37 of 41
Sketch - Diagrams
Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Image 39 of 41
Sketch - Ambience studies
Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

The strategy highlights, in both moments, a more introspective relationship in relation to the street and neighborhood and, on the other hand, one of great openness and integration with the preservation area at the back of the lot. The initial arrangement has the organization of the social area on the ground floor (with a guest suite) and the intimate area on the upper floor with double height that provides visual integration for the circulation and garden on the upper floor. These decisions and virtues were maintained in the second stage of the project.

Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Chair, Table
© Leonardo Finotti
Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Image 24 of 41
Ground Floor Plan
Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Leonardo Finotti

The distinction between the served and server spaces is clear and was proposed in order to rationalize the occupation, promoting voids that enhance the relationship between the internal and external environments. The metal structure in steel profiles allowed the creation of large spans, free of compartments and with a reduced number of support points.

Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Interior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

On the upper floor, in addition to the bedrooms, there is a gym and an office, both protected from the northern sun by a second skin of pivoting metal brise-soleils. This space occupied the landscaped terrace planned in the initial project and was expanded by extending the slab over the laundry area and the kennel.

Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Interior Photography, Door
© Leonardo Finotti
Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Image 26 of 41
1st Floor Plan
Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Interior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti
Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Image 40 of 41
Sketch - Pool 01

The implementation of the pool, in addition to taking advantage of the area with greater sunlight, seeks to create different spaces for occupation, such as a deck, walkway, swimming area, small beach and fireplace, through varied levels and the presence or absence of the water surface.

Península House / Arquitetos Associados + BIRI - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

