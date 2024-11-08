House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara.

+ 23

Houses, Renovation • Strasbourg, France Architects: nara.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 380 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Simone Bossi

Lead Architects: Olivier Nicollas, Benjamin Rocchi

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the complete renovation of a Neustadt building dating from the late 19th century. On the street side, the Vosges sandstone and brickwork will be cleaned and restored to their original appearance.

At the heart of the block, the outdated balconies overlooking the garden were replaced by new green concrete terraces, sized to suit each floor. Thermal renovation of the brick facades was carried out from the inside, using hemp concrete sprayed on to preserve the inertia of the old walls.

The interior design is based on the quality of the existing elements typical of these last-century buildings: high volumes, thick plasterwork with moldings and rosettes, oak parquet flooring, and period frescoes have been preserved and restored. The organization of each level has been redesigned so that they flow through from the street to the garden.

On the second floor, a wall clad in pink felt provides a gentle transition between the various rooms in the living area. On the top floor, several light wells are created to naturally illuminate circulation and wet rooms. The existing staircase, enhanced by a large glass roof and a continuous, full-height balustrade, brings light into the heart of the building.