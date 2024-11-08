Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara.

House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara.

Save

House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHouse for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Image 5 of 28House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Strasbourg, France
  • Architects: nara.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simone Bossi
  • Lead Architects: Olivier Nicollas, Benjamin Rocchi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the complete renovation of a Neustadt building dating from the late 19th century. On the street side, the Vosges sandstone and brickwork will be cleaned and restored to their original appearance.

Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Image 27 of 28
Plans
Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Simone Bossi

At the heart of the block, the outdated balconies overlooking the garden were replaced by new green concrete terraces, sized to suit each floor. Thermal renovation of the brick facades was carried out from the inside, using hemp concrete sprayed on to preserve the inertia of the old walls.

Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Image 28 of 28
Section
Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Image 14 of 28
© Simone Bossi

The interior design is based on the quality of the existing elements typical of these last-century buildings: high volumes, thick plasterwork with moldings and rosettes, oak parquet flooring, and period frescoes have been preserved and restored. The organization of each level has been redesigned so that they flow through from the street to the garden.

Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Image 24 of 28
Axo
Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Simone Bossi

On the second floor, a wall clad in pink felt provides a gentle transition between the various rooms in the living area. On the top floor, several light wells are created to naturally illuminate circulation and wet rooms. The existing staircase, enhanced by a large glass roof and a continuous, full-height balustrade, brings light into the heart of the building.

Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography, Windows, Fence, Chair, Facade, Handrail
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara. - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
nara.
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "House for a Family in Strasbourg / nara." 08 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023205/house-for-a-family-in-strasbourg-nara> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags