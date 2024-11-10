Unexpected Reflections / Miguel de la Torre mta+v

+ 12

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. In celebration of Día de Muertos, "Unexpected Reflections" is an artistic installation that reinterprets one of Mexico's most cherished traditions through a contemporary lens, delving into the profound connection between life and death. Designed as a portal between both worlds, the installation invites visitors to cross a symbolic threshold marked by a mirrored wall, where their own reflections mingle with the memory of those who have passed.

The installation comes to life through audience participation. Visitors are invited to write the names of loved ones on wooden blocks and place them within the realm of the dead, becoming active creators of this collective altar. Each block infuses the space with personal meaning, stories, and a bond that transcends time.

"Unexpected Reflections" is more than a tribute to memory; it is an intimate, transformative experience, a place where the mystical and the modern converge. In this space of contemplation and reverence, tradition is honored, and the delicate passage between existence and remembrance is deeply felt.