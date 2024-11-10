Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Unexpected Reflections / Miguel de la Torre mta+v

Unexpected Reflections / Miguel de la Torre mta+v

© Jaime Navarro

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Miguel de la Torre mta+v
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jaime Navarro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Caocao, Comex, Devas Paisaje
  • Lead Architects: Miguel de la Torre
  • Builders: mta+v
  • City: Mexico City
  • Country: Mexico
Unexpected Reflections / Miguel de la Torre mta+v - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. In celebration of Día de Muertos, "Unexpected Reflections" is an artistic installation that reinterprets one of Mexico's most cherished traditions through a contemporary lens, delving into the profound connection between life and death. Designed as a portal between both worlds, the installation invites visitors to cross a symbolic threshold marked by a mirrored wall, where their own reflections mingle with the memory of those who have passed.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Plan
Plan
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The installation comes to life through audience participation. Visitors are invited to write the names of loved ones on wooden blocks and place them within the realm of the dead, becoming active creators of this collective altar. Each block infuses the space with personal meaning, stories, and a bond that transcends time.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

"Unexpected Reflections" is more than a tribute to memory; it is an intimate, transformative experience, a place where the mystical and the modern converge. In this space of contemplation and reverence, tradition is honored, and the delicate passage between existence and remembrance is deeply felt.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Mexico City, Mexico

Address:Mexico City, Mexico

Miguel de la Torre mta+v
Miguel de la Torre mta+v
Materials

GlassConcrete

Pavilion

