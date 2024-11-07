Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Palamós, Spain
  • Architects: Joaquim Sellas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  646
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Del Rio Bani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daikin, Faro , Knauf
  • Lead Architects: Joaquim Sellas
  • City: Palamós
  • Country: Spain
Housing Near the Lighthouse / Joaquim Sellas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a triangular corner plot, situated at the boundary between the old town and the Palamós lighthouse neighborhood. For this reason, the project seeks to resolve a corner that acts as a hinge between two worlds: on one side, the narrow, earthy-colored streets of the old town; on the other, the port and maritime atmosphere of the lighthouse neighborhood.

Housing Near the Lighthouse / Joaquim Sellas - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Del Rio Bani
Housing Near the Lighthouse / Joaquim Sellas - Image 18 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
Housing Near the Lighthouse / Joaquim Sellas - Interior Photography, Windows
© Del Rio Bani

The functional program consists of parking (located on the ground floor)) and five apartments, distributed in such a way that there are two apartments per floor and one apartment in the attic. The urban planning regulations were very specific, requiring that the composition of the façade openings should be based on vertical axes and proportions and that the colors of the external walls should be earthy or ochre tones.

Housing Near the Lighthouse / Joaquim Sellas - Image 12 of 23
© Del Rio Bani
Housing Near the Lighthouse / Joaquim Sellas - Image 23 of 23
Staircase Axo
Housing Near the Lighthouse / Joaquim Sellas - Image 21 of 23
Elevation
Housing Near the Lighthouse / Joaquim Sellas - Interior Photography, Windows
© Del Rio Bani

The project does not stem from a preconceived idea, nor does it seek conceptual unity; rather, it emerges from a dialogue with its constraints. The form and order arise from the inherent reality of the place; from the dialogue between the traditional architecture of the area and modern forms; between the world of the sea and the narrow village streets; between the day-to-day life of the future residents and the vastness of the sea's horizon, present in the background.

Housing Near the Lighthouse / Joaquim Sellas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Del Rio Bani

Project gallery

