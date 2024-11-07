Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes

+ 27

Schools • Courçon, France Architects: MABIRE REICH Architectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3755 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: François Dantart

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Actiled , HUBLER , OberSurfaces , Röben , SIDE , SORIBA , Schüco

Architectural Design: Simon Stevant

Lead Architect, Project Coordination: Antoine Mabire

Ote Engineers: Mme Croinier

Ote Structure Engineers: M Blanchet

Acoustics: Mme Beugnet

Landscaper: M Pastrello

City: Courçon

Country: France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is designed to accommodate 750 students and a Unité Localisée pour l'Insertion Scolaire (ULIS).

On this occasion, the Conseil Départemental decided to have all the ancillary work carried out (remodeling of outdoor areas, thermal renovation, reorganization of the existing day school premises), enabling the college to be reconﬁgured for the long term.

Extended to the south, the façade is marked by a portico which reinforces the presence of the school. A void is drawn between the main body of the extension and the bike room, linked by a wide canopy. This form defines the entrance to the building.

The set of oblique lines that structures the plan of the entrance signals the latter both to students arriving by bus from the south and to people using the rue du collège on a daily basis.

The school thus afﬁrms its presence in the community today, but also in the future, since these perspectives have also been thought through with the presence of a future sports facility for which a land reserve has been set aside. The design of the portico and the volume of the extension express the institutional value of the establishment, while the warm materiality of the bricks, the warm colors of the corten steel, the motif of the bicycle rack and the reintroduction of nature into the courtyard announce from the very threshold of the establishment the qualities of atmosphere, space and use of a place where one should feel good to dispense and receive knowledge, to work in the life of the establishment.

The concrete grid also creates a filter from the library, providing privacy for students during work sessions without losing contact with the outside world. The complex geometry of this second skin prompted everyone involved to get involved in the design and construction on site.