Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes

Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes

Save

Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 2 of 32Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 3 of 32Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Interior Photography, WindowsCollège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsCollège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Courçon, France
  • Architects: MABIRE REICH Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3755
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:François Dantart
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Actiled, HUBLER, OberSurfaces, Röben, SIDE, SORIBA, Schüco
  • Architectural Design: Simon Stevant
  • Lead Architect, Project Coordination: Antoine Mabire
  • Ote Engineers: Mme Croinier
  • Ote Structure Engineers: M Blanchet
  • Acoustics: Mme Beugnet
  • Landscaper: M Pastrello
  • City: Courçon
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 2 of 32
© François Dantart

Text description provided by the architects. The project is designed to accommodate 750 students and a Unité Localisée pour l'Insertion Scolaire (ULIS).

Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 7 of 32
© François Dantart
Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 27 of 32
Axo
Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Exterior Photography
© François Dantart

On this occasion, the Conseil Départemental decided to have all the ancillary work carried out (remodeling of outdoor areas, thermal renovation, reorganization of the existing day school premises), enabling the college to be reconﬁgured for the long term.

Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 10 of 32
© François Dantart

Extended to the south, the façade is marked by a portico which reinforces the presence of the school. A void is drawn between the main body of the extension and the bike room, linked by a wide canopy. This form defines the entrance to the building.

Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© François Dantart
Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 25 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© François Dantart

The set of oblique lines that structures the plan of the entrance signals the latter both to students arriving by bus from the south and to people using the rue du collège on a daily basis.

Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 11 of 32
© François Dantart
Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 28 of 32
Exploded Axo
Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 18 of 32
© François Dantart

The school thus afﬁrms its presence in the community today, but also in the future, since these perspectives have also been thought through with the presence of a future sports facility for which a land reserve has been set aside. The design of the portico and the volume of the extension express the institutional value of the establishment, while the warm materiality of the bricks, the warm colors of the corten steel, the motif of the bicycle rack and the reintroduction of nature into the courtyard announce from the very threshold of the establishment the qualities of atmosphere, space and use of a place where one should feel good to dispense and receive knowledge, to work in the life of the establishment.

Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 9 of 32
© François Dantart
Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 3 of 32
© François Dantart
Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 29 of 32
Elevation

The concrete grid also creates a filter from the library, providing privacy for students during work sessions without losing contact with the outside world. The complex geometry of this second skin prompted everyone involved to get involved in the design and construction on site. 

Save this picture!
Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes - Image 20 of 32
© François Dantart

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Courçon, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MABIRE REICH Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance
Cite: "Collège de Courçon / MABIRE REICH Architectes" 07 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023198/college-de-courcon-mabire-reich-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags