© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Rural School in Oaxaca / Territorio Estudio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
San Andrés Huayapam, Mexico
  • Architects: Territorio Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sandra Pereznieto
  • Lead Architects: Néstor Esteva, María Díaz Gámez
  • Technical Team: Leslie Tamayo
  • Structural Consultant: Herrería Gaytán
  • Environmental Sustainability: Juan Francisco de León
  • City: San Andrés Huayapam
  • Country: Mexico
Rural School in Oaxaca / Territorio Estudio
© Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on a reflection on how educational spaces should be nowadays. From this starting point, we begin by creating shade - a roof supported by a flexible, light and open structure that allows for a dialogue between people, nature and architecture. The building adapts to the pre-existing conditions of the site and links the exterior and interior spaces by dissolving their boundaries.

Rural School in Oaxaca / Territorio Estudio
© Sandra Pereznieto
Rural School in Oaxaca / Territorio Estudio
Plan 01
Plan 01
Rural School in Oaxaca / Territorio Estudio
© Sandra Pereznieto

In a playful way, the piece opens completely, allowing the wind to pass through, filtered light to enter and a closer relationship with the landscape. The height of the roof allows for sufficient air volume to regulate the temperature of the building and to diminish the amount of material used for the roof and walls to a minimum, significantly reducing the impact of the construction on the site. The building materials are either recycled or acquired within the same community, which promotes a link between the students, the surroundings and the landscape, while also responding appropriately to the structural and climatic conditions of the building.

Rural School in Oaxaca / Territorio Estudio
Axo Construction System
Axo Construction System
Rural School in Oaxaca / Territorio Estudio
© Sandra Pereznieto

The construction process considers the construction worker's conditions: the roof is built first and the floors and walls afterward, which means that they work in the shade for the majority of the construction time. Following this process, the wooden roof trusses were prefabricated in the shade and then placed on the metal beams.

Rural School in Oaxaca / Territorio Estudio
© Sandra Pereznieto

The program, both exterior and interior, becomes completely educational by integrating the students into the regenerative processes that are carried out in the open area of the school, through the wetland that treats the water, the community garden, the compost, and the sheep and chicken pens as part of the educational proposal. The teaching staff, mostly from this community, will promote a closer social relationship between the local people and the space.

Rural School in Oaxaca / Territorio Estudio
© Sandra Pereznieto

Project location

San Andrés Huayapam, Mexico

