© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
The Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will

The Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Exterior PhotographyThe Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, ChairThe Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, ChairThe Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairThe Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Philadelphia, United States
  • Architects: Perkins&Will
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  565000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Halkin Mason
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Designtex, Owens Corning, AGC Glass, Bamco, Corian, Custom Curtain Wall, Filzfelt - Wall coverings, Fizzano Brothers, Nemo Tile, STO - Exterior Insulated Panels, Storm Resistant Louvers, Terrazo&Marble Supply
  • Managing Principal: Maha Sabra
  • Architectural Design Principal: Robert Goodwin
  • Interior Design Principal: Carolyn BaRoss. Brent Capron
  • Planning Principal: Lisa Pool
  • Technical Director: Julio Antonio Colón
  • Senior Project Designers: Sean Erickson, Mike Johnson, Brooke Horan
  • Specifications Writer: Marko Goodwin
  • Project Architects: Jeff Ziemann, Dahmahlee Lawrence
  • Technical Coordinators: Eric Baker, Michelle Muhlbauer, Tabita Daolio
  • Senior Project Architect: Steve Stobbe, Timothy Scarlett
  • Senior Project Planner: Cara Prosser
  • Signage & Wayfinding Manager: Vick Moore
  • Sustainability Lead: Mary Dickinson
  • Traffic Consultant: Langan Engineering
  • Landscape Consultant: Nelson Byrd Woltz
  • Structural Consultant: O'Donnell & Naccarato
  • Code Consultant: Code Consultants Inc
  • Exterior Envelope Consultant: Thornton-Tomasetti
  • Acoustical Consultant: Longman Lindsey
  • Lighting Design Consultant: The Lighting Practice
  • Vertical Transportation Consultants: Fortune Sepler Saling Inc
  • Signage & Wayfinding Consultant: Exit Design and P&W
  • Façade Maintenance Consultant: Entek
  • AV: C Archer & associates/New Era
  • Sustainability: Perkins&Will
  • City: Philadelphia
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
The Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Exterior Photography
© Halkin Mason

Text description provided by the architects. The Hub for Clinical Collaboration is a 17-story academic office tower at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The building is located on the Perelman Plaza, which integrates into the CHOP Philadelphia campus and connects to other buildings with clinical and research functions. Practitioner well-being is integral to providing quality patient care; the new office and administrative building create a collaborative workplace that encourages and supports wellness. The design was informed by rigorous shadowing and a unique research and engagement approach, led by hospital leadership, that put the needs of practitioners at the forefront. Perkins&Will created a highly efficient facility that balances needs for privacy and focus and tends to the day-to-day health, happiness, and comfort of care teams. The resulting spaces enhance collaboration and facilitate community.

The Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Halkin Mason
The Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Glass, Facade
© Halkin Mason

The Hub for Clinical Collaboration's façade maximizes views and access to natural light while limiting solar impact. Composed of full-height glass curtain walls, the façade gradually transforms across the site's width in response to the angle and intensity of the sun, views, and neighboring buildings. The north façade is defined by a flat and horizontal surface cladding that suggests a seamless connection between The Hub and the neighboring Buerger Center. On the south face, a rhythmic series of pleated overhangs gradually deepen, creating a dynamic saw-toothed expression that contrasts the undulating Buerger Center. This shading mitigates glare and heat generated from sun exposure.

The Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Halkin Mason
The Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Halkin Mason

Spaces are modular and flexible for dynamic shifts in personnel and are focused on caregiver respite and well-being with access to natural light, views, and break areas. The building's solar-responsive exterior, full-height glazing, and 20-foot ceilings maximize access to natural daylight for tenants. The floor plan, designed to enhance connectivity, balances collaborative workspaces with areas that are conducive to privacy and individual work. Elsewhere, wellness features like pantries and fitness centers offer staff opportunities to care for themselves throughout the day.

The Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© Halkin Mason

Project location

Address:Philadelphia, United States

