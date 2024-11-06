The Hub for Clinical Collaboration at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia / Perkins&Will

+ 21

Office Buildings • Philadelphia, United States Architects: Perkins&Will

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 565000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Halkin Mason

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Designtex Owens Corning AGC Glass , Bamco , Corian , Custom Curtain Wall , Filzfelt - Wall coverings , Fizzano Brothers , Nemo Tile , STO - Exterior Insulated Panels , Storm Resistant Louvers , Terrazo&Marble Supply Manufacturers:

Managing Principal: Maha Sabra

Architectural Design Principal: Robert Goodwin

Interior Design Principal: Carolyn BaRoss. Brent Capron

Planning Principal: Lisa Pool

Technical Director: Julio Antonio Colón

Senior Project Designers: Sean Erickson, Mike Johnson, Brooke Horan

Specifications Writer: Marko Goodwin

Project Architects: Jeff Ziemann, Dahmahlee Lawrence

Technical Coordinators: Eric Baker, Michelle Muhlbauer, Tabita Daolio

Senior Project Architect: Steve Stobbe, Timothy Scarlett

Senior Project Planner: Cara Prosser

Signage & Wayfinding Manager: Vick Moore

Sustainability Lead: Mary Dickinson

Traffic Consultant: Langan Engineering

Landscape Consultant: Nelson Byrd Woltz

Structural Consultant: O'Donnell & Naccarato

Code Consultant: Code Consultants Inc

Exterior Envelope Consultant: Thornton-Tomasetti

Acoustical Consultant: Longman Lindsey

Lighting Design Consultant: The Lighting Practice

Vertical Transportation Consultants: Fortune Sepler Saling Inc

Signage & Wayfinding Consultant: Exit Design and P&W

Façade Maintenance Consultant: Entek

AV: C Archer & associates/New Era

Sustainability: Perkins&Will

City: Philadelphia

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Hub for Clinical Collaboration is a 17-story academic office tower at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The building is located on the Perelman Plaza, which integrates into the CHOP Philadelphia campus and connects to other buildings with clinical and research functions. Practitioner well-being is integral to providing quality patient care; the new office and administrative building create a collaborative workplace that encourages and supports wellness. The design was informed by rigorous shadowing and a unique research and engagement approach, led by hospital leadership, that put the needs of practitioners at the forefront. Perkins&Will created a highly efficient facility that balances needs for privacy and focus and tends to the day-to-day health, happiness, and comfort of care teams. The resulting spaces enhance collaboration and facilitate community.

The Hub for Clinical Collaboration's façade maximizes views and access to natural light while limiting solar impact. Composed of full-height glass curtain walls, the façade gradually transforms across the site's width in response to the angle and intensity of the sun, views, and neighboring buildings. The north façade is defined by a flat and horizontal surface cladding that suggests a seamless connection between The Hub and the neighboring Buerger Center. On the south face, a rhythmic series of pleated overhangs gradually deepen, creating a dynamic saw-toothed expression that contrasts the undulating Buerger Center. This shading mitigates glare and heat generated from sun exposure.

Spaces are modular and flexible for dynamic shifts in personnel and are focused on caregiver respite and well-being with access to natural light, views, and break areas. The building's solar-responsive exterior, full-height glazing, and 20-foot ceilings maximize access to natural daylight for tenants. The floor plan, designed to enhance connectivity, balances collaborative workspaces with areas that are conducive to privacy and individual work. Elsewhere, wellness features like pantries and fitness centers offer staff opportunities to care for themselves throughout the day.