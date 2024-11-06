Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF

The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, TableThe Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Interior PhotographyThe Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Marudur, India
  • Architects: Architecture RIFF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio f/8
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, Fenesta, Hafele, Hybec, Jaquar, Kaff
  • Lead Architects: Sindhuja Balasubramanian, Karthik Karikalvalavan
  • Civil Consultants: Craft wise
  • Engineering & Consulting: V.P.Engineering works
  • Structural Consultants: Bala Structural Consultants
  • City: Marudur
  • Country: India
The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio f/8

Text description provided by the architects. The country blue is a retrofit extension to a 30-year-old building in Maruthur South, a remote village in the district of Nagapattinam. The extension adds a new kitchen while converting the existing kitchen to dining on the ground floor and adding a bedroom with an attached bathroom on the first floor. Apart from these spatial additions, existing compound wall replacement and terracing came along.

The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio f/8
The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Image 21 of 25
Plan 02
The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio f/8

After transiting around the region, shades of blue were the cue for us to start with the materiality of the house.  This pinch of blue was seen in a few elements that the house had already, like an old door, a broken wooden chair that was unusually painted blue, etc.,

The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Studio f/8
The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Image 23 of 25
Section 01
The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Facade
© Studio f/8
The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Studio f/8

The main intent is to blur the difference between the existing old house and the retrofit. Retaining the existing staircase while protecting it from the weather with a canopy made a major architectural impact on the built form. The metal lattice covering the staircase creates oneness between the existing and the new. To tackle the challenge of matching the finish level of existing flooring and the newly added kitchen, an indoor garden court was introduced which also brings ample sunlight and acts as a buffer between the structures. The introduction of the court breaks the linearity of the house and floods in natural light and enhances ventilation.

The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Table
© Studio f/8
The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Image 25 of 25
Exploded View

The material palette is kept subtle, simple, and frugal to retain the country vibe of the house.  This includes leather-finished Kota stone, blue-pigmented wall putty, terracotta, ocean-white granite, jute, and basic paint finishes.

The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Interior Photography
© Studio f/8
The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Image 15 of 25
© Studio f/8

Multiple terraces on the first floor open the spaces to the existing and borrowed landscapes all around the house. The tall white textured wall facing the east becomes a canvas for the coconut trees to cast their shadow. The inbuilt bed on the first floor is a result of the existing inverted beams on the terrace. The bedroom opens towards the North and south with deep balconies that cut off the direct sun and glare. This keeps the bedroom cozy and softly lit throughout the day. A house in the countryside reflecting the regional influences of blue as its accent color makes up "The Country Blue".

The Country Blue House / Architecture RIFF - Image 19 of 25
© Studio f/8

Top #Tags